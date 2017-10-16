Mayim Bialik Responds to ‘Vicious’ Criticism Following Harvey Weinstein Editorial

After submitting an editorial to the New York Times about sexual harassment in the wake of assault and harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein, Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik is fighting back.

The 41-year-old actress wrote an op-ed titled Being Feminist in Harvey Weinstein's World, discussing how she had not experienced "being invited to hotel rooms" by powerful industry executives, like several actresses alleged Weinstein did before acting inappropriately.

However, Bialik's words attracted criticism, with fans accusing her dialogue of implying women might be to blame for being harassed because of the way they dress. On Sunday, she took to social media to explain that her words had been taken out of context by some readers.

Being told my @NYTimes piece resonated w/ so many. Also see some have taken my words out of the context of the Hollywood machine. See below: pic.twitter.com/0NmxtAF1vP — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) October 15, 2017

"I'm being told that my N.Y. Times piece resonated with so many and I am beyond grateful for all the feedback," she wrote. "I also see a bunch of people have taken my words out of context of the Hollywood machine and twisted them to imply that God forbid I would blame a woman for her assault based on her clothing or behavior."

"Anyone who knows me and my feminism know that's absurd and not at all what this piece was about," she continued. "It's so sad how vicious people are being when I basically live to make things better for women."

In the editorial that has attracted tons of thousands of responses, including those from celebrities like Patricia Arquette, Bialik went on to explain how she was exempt from harassment because she was mindful.

"Those of us in Hollywood who don't represent an impossible standard of beauty have the 'luxury' of being overlooked and, in many cases, ignored by men of power unless we can make them money," she explained.

She added she has never condoned anyone calling her "baby" or wanting hugs on set, and that always thinks twice about her clothing and behavior to make herself less prone to harassment.

"I still make choices every day as a 41-year-old actress that I think of as self-protecting and wise," she wrote. "I have decided that my sexual self is best reserved for private situations with those I am most intimate with. I dress modestly. I don't act flirtatiously with men as a policy."

After clarifying the remarks, she also announced she will be doing a Facebook live session with the New York Times on Monday to discuss the matter further.

