Young Thug’s Child’s Mother Killed in Shooting at Atlanta Bowling Alley

Gun violence is notorious for plaguing the hip hop community. From RUN DMC’s Jam Master Jay, to Tupac Shakur, and The Notorious BIG., it’s not foreign to fans. Now. Young Thug is mourning the death of one of his child’s mothers. TMZ reports the rapper is suffering an unimaginable loss. One of the mothers of his children was shot and killed after a fight at a bowling alley. Law enforcement sources told the media outlet that the Atlanta Police Department responded to Metro Fun Center on the night of Thursday, March. 17, a woman had been shot. Upon arrival, they discovered LaKevia Jackson dead, having suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Jackson was reportedly involved in some sort of a dispute inside the venue over a bowling ball which eventually escalated to gunfire.

A local reporter spoke to Jackson’s mom who said her daughter was at the bowling alley to celebrate a friend’s birthday. At some point, the argument ensued. And the alleged shooter waited in the parking lot for about 20 minutes for Jackson to leave. She was then shot in the parking lot.

“I didn’t know that was going to be the last time I talked to my baby,” her mother, Sherina Jackson, said, per CBS 46. “I could hear her over the phone crying and screaming then her best friend said she’s not breathing! I lost my baby all over a bowling ball.”

Local PD shared sentiments. They added: “This is truly an atrocity. A young lady has lost her life over a bowling ball. We talk about conflict-resolution time and time again and this is an escalated dispute so we will work this case through the night and we will find the person responsible,” APD Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said in a statement per the CBS affiliate station. “We know who are so go ahead and turn yourself in. “Young Thug and Johnson have a 14-year-old son, Kyvion, together. In total, he has 6 children.