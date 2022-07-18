Memphis Man Planned to Target Yo Gotti Concert in Mass Shooting, Officials Say

Memphis police stopped a possible mass shooting event that would have happened at the FedExForum in the early morning hours Saturday, as people left rapper Yo Gotti's Birthday Bash concert. Elijah Hyman, 28, was arrested on South Main Street and officers were told he wanted to kill himself and everyone leaving the concert, police said. On Monday, a judge said Hyman should have a mental evaluation before the next hearing in August.

On Saturday, police responded to an armed mental consumer call at 2:48 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found Hyman and his girlfriend, police said. Hyman was "distraught" after breaking up with her. Officers were told Hyman "wanted to kill himself and everyone he saw coming from an event being held at the FedEx Forum," according to the Memphis Police Department's statement. Hyman was also bleeding from his right hand because he cut it on his apartment window.

Officers also learned Hyman had several weapons in his apartment. He was detained and charged with commissioning acts of terrorism. He was also charged with 30 counts of attempted first-degree murder, and 30 counts of possession of a firearm on Sunday, reports Fox13 Memphis. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives was contacted to join the investigation.

During Monday's hearing, the judge agreed that Hyman should have a mental health evaluation before the next hearing on Aug. 8. Hyman's attorney, Leslie Ballin, told Fox13 that his parents believe he should be in jail because this is a mental health issue and their son needs help. Hyman "was in crisis," Ballin said. "We are working with the prosecutor's office to appropriately address the issue in this case."

"The immediate issue is mental health. He is going to stay in custody. He is not going to ask to be released on bond. That is for his safety," Ballin continued. He said Hyman's parents are "absolutely" concerned about him.

According to court documents, Hyman was upset about breaking up with his girlfriend on July 12. Before he was arrested, he broke the window in his apartment with his right fist. A man later called police for help, an affidavit notes. Hyman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

When police arrived at his apartment, they allegedly found large-caliber weapons in plain view, including a 9mm Glock with a rifle stock added and a 60-round drum. There were also binoculars at the window, giving him a clear view of the FedExForum and nearby parking lots, the affidavit notes. Since there were many weapons involved in the case, the ATF will still be part of the investigation, sources told Fox13. Ballin was "not at liberty to discuss where we are in that process," he said.

Yo Gotti, who was born in Memphis, thanked police on Twitter for making sure everyone got home safely. "We were informed of a potential threat regarding an individual seeking to harm attendees leaving Birthday Bash that occurred 3 hours after our show ended," the rapper tweeted. "I would also like to thank the Memphis Police Department for their swift and proactive action in ensuring that all attendees returned home safely."