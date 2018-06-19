XXXTentacion Warned Rapper Before Death: ‘Never Let Your Guard Down’

Just days before XXXTentacion was shot and killed in South Florida, the rapper sent fellow rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine a warning to "be safe" and "never let your guard down."

6ix9ine posted a screenshot of several direct messages he received from XXXTentacion in recent weeks. In the first, XXXTentacian wrote, "Keep moving smart, squashing that beef was a good move."

(Photo: Instagram/6ix9ine)

In the next message, posted on May 22, XXXTentacion wrote, "When you get out move smarter, more patient, more relaxed."

On June 16, two days before his death, the "Look At Me!" rapper told 6ix9ine, "Be safe okay? Never let your guard down."

"Your last message gave me chills .. I know u alive on BLOOD," 6ix9ine wrote.

Before it was confirmed that XXXTentacion died of his wounds, 6ix9ine hoped it was not true. "This can't be true.. was just on the phone, he wrote on Instagram.

Later, 6ix9ine posted an introspective video, telling his fans he took life for granted and apologized ofr offending anyone.

"Sometimes, I feel like I do too much trolling," he said in the video. "Sometimes I feel like I just do too much. And tomorrow's not promised, you know what I mean? And I feel like sometimes, someone might get the wrong image of me. You could be here today and be gone tomorrow."

6ix9ine said XXXTentacion called him on the phone frequently and was nothing but positive towards him.

The 22-year-old 6ix9ine shot to fame with the 2017 song "Gummo" after becoming well-known for his unique rainbow-colored hair and grill on Instagram. In February, his mixtape Day69 hit No. 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Like XXXTentacion, 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, has had run-ins with the law. Genius reports that he pleaded guilty to a felony count of use of a child in a sexual performance. He was 18 at the time of the crime.

Hours before XXXTentacion's death, TMZ reported that 6ix9ine is now under investigation for an attempted shooting of Chief Keef in New York. 6ix9ine was in Los Angeles at the time of the incident, but New York police believe 6ix9ine ordered the shooting. 6ix9ine later told TMZ he had nothing to do with the shooting.

6ix9ine also served time in prison for assault and selling heroin.

XXXTentacion was shot and killed outside a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Police are searching for two men, and investigators believe it was a robbery gone wrong. However, XXXTentacion's family believes it was a planned murder.

Photo credit: Instagram/6ix9ine