XXXTentacion Shared Video of Charitable Work Before His Shooting Death

Months before he was shot and killed in South Florida, XXXTentacion shared a video detailing his charitable work.

Rapper XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, passed away on Monday following a fatal shooting in Broward County, Florida, but in the months before his death, the musician was not only detailing his own charitable acts, but also encouraging his fans to take part in charitable acts of their own.

“I really not only wanted to record it to set some positive energy in the air, but also to kind of influence other people to do it as well,” XXXTentacion says in the 11-minute-long video. “I was actually going to start a movement ‘The Helping Hand,’ where you guys record you doing good things for people, and kind of spread that positive energy.”

In the video, posted to his YouTube account on Jan. 22, the rapper explains the launch of his “Helping Hands Challenge,” an effort to get his fans to participate in charitable acts, like donating to various organizations, by offering them the chance to spend a day with him.

Throughout the course of the video, which has since tallied more than 4.9 million views, the rapper documents his experience donating various items, including TVs, toys, instruments, stuffed animals, school supplies, and gaming systems to SOS Children’s Villages in Florida, which helps children in foster care. He even takes a moment to sit down with the children in the video to ask them what their dream is.

XXXTentacion, whose albums included Revenge, 17, and ?, was fatally shot just before 4 p.m. Monday, June 18, as he was shopping for motorcycles. Originally transported to the hospital as a level 1 trauma patient, he was later pronounced dead. He was just 20-years-old.

Following news of his death, many took to Twitter to mourn the controversial young rapper,who was embattled in numerous legal issues, with the hashtag #TheHelpingHandsChallenge appearing in many tweets.

“X didn’t deserve what happened to him. He was trying his best to change for the better and started #thehelpinghandschallenge … honestly it’s just a real fucking shame someone murdered him before he could make a better name for himself. RIP XXXTENTACION,” one fan wrote.

Less than two hours before his death, the rapper announced on his Instagram account that he was continuing his charitable endeavors.

“Planning a charity event for this weekend, Florida,” he wrote.

At the time of his death, XXXTentacion was awaiting trial for an October 2016 incident in which he was charged with aggravated battery, witness tampering of a pregnant woman, and false imprisonment. In December, prosecutors added eight additional charges stemming from the case.