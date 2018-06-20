XXXTentacion’s Reps Release Statement About His Death

The representatives for late rapper XXXTentacion have broken their silence about their client's death.

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was shot and killed on Monday afternoon in Deerfield Beach, Florida. The management and public relations teams behind the controversial young rapper issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon confirming the circumstances of his death and offering their condolences.

"Jahseh Onfroy—known worldwide as XXXTentacion—tragically passed away from a gunshot wound in Deerfield, Florida," the statement read. "It is with great sadness that the news is confirmed in this official statement by his team—manager Solomon Sobande, EMPIRE, Bob Celestin, Esq. and AKW PR. In deference to his family, friends, and loved ones and in light of further investigation, we ask that their privacy be respected at this time."

AN OFFICIAL STATEMENT REGARDING XXXTENTACION pic.twitter.com/bxMOPx2yTB — A|K|W PR (@AKWPR) June 19, 2018

They then painted late 20-year-old musician in light of his art and live performances, as opposed to the controversial criminal history surrounding him.

"XXXTentacion touched the lives of millions around the globe and will forever reside in the hearts of countless fans who listened to his music, attended his concerts, and felt the glow of his uncontainable, undeniable, and unique spirit," they wrote.

Additionally, the representatives also said they would soon reveal details of the rapper's memorial service.

XXXTenacion's record label, Caroline Records, also joined his representatives in sharing a tribute to the musician via Variety.

"Everyone at Caroline is shocked to learn of the tragic death of Jahseh Onfroy, professionally known as XXXTentacion," the statement read. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."

Police are still investigating the murder of XXXTentacion, which they believe was part of a robbery.

On Monday afternoon, XXXTentacion was leaving a motorcycle dealership when a black Dodge Journey with a dark tint and black wheels allegedly pulled in front of his black sports car.

Two men wearing purple hoodies were in the vehicle, with one, who was also wearing a red mask, approaching XXXTentacion's vehicle and shooting him several times. They then took a Louis Vuitton bag and fled the season.

As videos from the scene, he young rapper was then unconscious in his vehicle as onlookers contacted authorities and checked his pulse. When the medical team arrived, he was still alive but comatose.

He was then transferred to a nearby hospital where he soon died.

No other information about XXXTentacion's death is available at this time.

Photo Credit: AKW Public Relations