XXXTentacion Public Memorial Set for Wednesday

The family of slain rapper XXXTentacion announced the details for a public memorial, to be held in Florida on Wednesday.

On Saturday, XXXTentacion’s family posted information on the “Look at Me!” rapper’s Instagram page. Fans will say their final goodbyes at the BB&T Center, the 20,000-seat arena that serves as the home of NHL’s Florida Panthers, on Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

“The admission is free. This is a final farewell, not an event,” the caption reads.

The family also asked fans not take their cell phones into the arena.

“No cellular device or cameras will be allowed,” the flyer reads. “Please leave them at home or in your vehicle. Any person found with any device of the sort will be immediately turned around at gate or escorted out and will not be allowed back on the premises.”

Also on Saturday, XXXTentation’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, announced the creation of The XXXTentacion Foundation.

“Everyone go donate one dollar to the xxxtentacion Foundation on the xxxtentacion.com website all proceeds will go to various charities this was his final wish. Click the link in the bio,” Bernard wrote.

The 20-year-old XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was killed on Monday outside a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida. On Wednesday, police arrested 22-year-old Dedrick D. Williams, who was charged with first-degree murder. Police issued an arrest warrant for two other suspects.

Police believe the murder was a robbery gone wrong, but also listed the murder as “premeditated” on the arrest warrant. Surveillance footage shows two suspects walking into the dealership and walking past XXXTentacion. Ten minutes later, they left and waited for the rapper to leave. An SUV then blocked XXXTentacion from leaving in his vehicle, police said. Two gunmen jumped out and fired several shots, fatally shooting XXXTentacion in the jaw and neck. Witnesses said a Louis Vuitton bag was taken from XXXTentacion’s car.

XXXTentacion, who had his own troubled past with the law, was awaiting trial on domestic violence charges at the time of his death. In March, he topped the Billboard 200 album chart with his second album, ?.

On Thursday, Bernard hinted XXXTentacion was about to become a father, but did not reveal the identity of the baby’s mother. He also reportedly bought four homes for family members between April and June, spending a combined $1.7 million on the homes.

Photo credit: Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/TNS via Getty Images