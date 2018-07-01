XXXTentacion’s Mother Reveals Rapper’s Final Resting Place

XXXTentacion’s mother Cleopatra Bernard shared a photo of the rapper’s final resting place, two weeks after his murder in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

Bernard shared a photo of the mausoleum where he was laid to rest last week, with bouquets and flower arrangements dotting the ground in front of it.

“My guardian angel,” Bernard wrote in the caption, alongside an angel emoji.

On Sunday, Bernard also gave an address in Coral Springs, Florida for fans to send anything they want to in honor of XXXTentacion. “We’ve received numbers request[s] from supporters who wanted to send things for X. Feel free to send them here, nothing will be discarded,” she wrote.

On June 27, his family organized a public memorial at BB&T Center, the arena where the NHL’s Florida Panthers play. Thousands of fans attended the memorial to walk past XXXTentacion’s open casket, and began showing up more than two hours before it started. The rapper’s music was blaring on speakers inside and outside the arena. However, no cameras were allowed inside to record the event.

“At first I was completely shocked, when I found out what happened to him,” fan Alexandra Jaime told USA Today. “Nobody was expecting this.”

Another fan, Vincent Oliveri, told USA Today he was happy the family banned phones and cameras for the event.

“That makes it more authentic and encourages people to just remember him. I wanted to show support for someone who went through some hard stuff and wanted to make it better for everyone else. It’s just uplifting and I think this is how he could have wanted it,” Oliveri said.

The day after the memorial, XXXTentacion’s family also released a new music video for “SAD!” the lead single from his second album, ?. In the video, XXXTentacion arrives at a church where his own body is in a casket. After the body comes alive, the two fight, effectively showing the rapper fighting himself. The song jumped from No. 52 to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after XXXTentacion’s death.

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Ricard Onfroy, was murdered outside a motorcycle dealership on June 18. Police arrested Dedrick D. Williams in connection with the murder and are searching for two other suspects. On June 28, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office released photos of Robert Allen, who was identified as a “person of interest.”

At the time of his death, XXXTentacion was awaiting trial on domestic violence charges related to an October 2016 arrest.

