XXXTentacion’s Death Causes Danielle Bregoli to Break Down in Tears

In the wake of the fatal shooting that took the life of 20-year-old rapper XXXTentacion, “Cash Me Outside” girl Danielle Bregoli, also known as Bhad Bhabie, is pleading for the violence to end, breaking down in tears as she talked to reporters with TMZ.

“I feel like we just need to take this, as much as we’re going to miss him, everything like, we just need to take this in. It needs to be a wakeup call to all these [Tekashi]69’s and these Trippie Red’s all these mother f–ers who want to act all hard. It’s not funny anymore. We lost X because of this, because people want to act all big and bad,” she said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As has been reported, XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy and who was currently awaiting trial stemming from an October domestic violence arrest, was fatally shot while shopping for motorcycles in Broward County Florida on Monday. A Louis Vuitton bag was reportedly taken from the young rapper’s vehicles, and witnesses of the shooting reported seeing the suspects fleeing in a black Dodge Journey, Chevy Tahoe, or Jeep Grand Cherokee.

“Is this what you all needed? Now X is gone. Does this make any sense to you now? Do you understand that this is real life? This is not no f–ing video game,” she continued before breaking down into tears.

Following news that the 20-year-old, best known for his albums 7 and ?, and his mixtape Revenge, had been fatally shot, fans and celebrities alike took to social media to mourn the young rapper.

“No love for @xxxtentacion but certainly no hate. May this be a warning to the young men who listen to him that karma is real and if you live a destructive life you will be destroyed by it no matter how talented you are. RIP,” comedian Ronald Funches wrote on Twitter.

No love for @xxxtentacion but certainly no hate. May this be a warning to the young men who listen to him that karma is real and if you live a destructive life you will be destroyed by it no matter how talented you are. RIP. — Ronald Funches (@RonFunches) June 18, 2018

“I don’t know what to say, xxxtentacion is really gone.. rip our music will live on forever,” one fan of the rapper commented.

i don’t know what to say, xxxtentacion is really gone..

rip

your music will live on forever… — rami (@daftrami) June 18, 2018

“Rest in peace. I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing,” Kanye West wrote on Twitter.

rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏 I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing pic.twitter.com/QU7DR3Ghbw — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 18, 2018

Fans of the young rapper have since set up a makeshift memorial at the site of the shooting, decorating the scene with artwork made of chalk, flowers, candles, and memorabilia. There has also been a surge in his music on Amazon, iTunes, and other streaming services.