Willow Smith Shaves Her Head Mid-Concert During 'Whip My Hair'

Willow Smith is celebrating a "monumental" time in her life with a hair transformation! The 20-year-old musician shaved her hair onstage during a pop-punk rendition of her 2010 hit "Whip My Hair" to close out her Facebook Live event Friday Willow in Concert: Lately I Feel Everything, which promoted the release of her fourth album.

The daughter of actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith said in a behind-the-scenes clip of the decision, "I'm thinking about shaving my head during the 'Whip My Hair' performance. This is gonna be my third time in my life shaving my head. I'm always shaving my head at monumental times in my life when things are really changing. And this is definitely one of those moments."

Smith previously told PEOPLE in June 2019 that the first time she shaved her head at age 11, it was "the perfect way to rebel" from her "Whip My Hair" success. "I was super young, and I had a dream, but all I really wanted to do was sing and I didn't equate that with all the business and the stress that ended up coming with it," she explained at the time. "I was just like, 'Whoa, this is not the life that I want.'"

Pinkett Smith is also rocking a bald head, debuting her shaved 'do last week on social media in a photo with her daughter. "Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50's are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed," Jada, 49, wrote in the caption. Willow added to the same photo on her own profile, "A gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return."

Smith has been embracing the pop-punk genre of music lately, following the alternative footsteps of her mom, who toured with the nu-metal band Wicked Wisdom in her younger years. "My mom got so much hate," Smith told L'Officiel of seeing her mother's poor treatment in the music industry as a young girl. "It was intense racism and sexism, just packed onto the tens," she continued. "People giving her death threats, throwing glass at her onstage. Some crazy stuff went down when she was touring with her band."

Entering her own pop-punk era, Smith said she's been drawing on the strength her mother showed at that time to combat the "internalized" fear it brings her. "Obviously, she was scared. But she really showed me what 'womaning up' really was, by taking a stance and not being afraid of other people's judgments and perceptions," she said. "I really wanted to just go within that place in myself and try something new, regardless of what my insecurities were."