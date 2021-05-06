Willow Smith Reunites Mom Jada's Metal Band for Amazing Mother's Day Surprise

✖

Whatever you were planning for Mother's Day, Willow Smith just outdid it. As a way to honor her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow got her nu-metal band Wicked Wisdom from the early 2000s back together for a performance on an episode of Red Table Talk. Pinkett Smith's time in Wicked Wisdom recently circulated online, reminding people that she's been unbelievably cool for decades.

"When I was, I want to say about three or four, I went on tour with my mom and her band, Wicked Wisdom was lit,” Willow explained on Red Table Talk. "This is the music that I grew up around. My mother was Superwoman, she was a rockstar, she was a warrior, and a nurturer all in one. So unapologetically badass."

Willow surprised Jada for Mother’s Day & got Jada’s rock band, Wicked Wisdom back together & sang one of their songs. Look at how Jada’s looking at her 🥺👸🏽🎸 pic.twitter.com/Io5L58Z6UL — Cassia Jones (@AwkwardGirlLA) May 5, 2021

Pinkett Smith had no idea that Willow had gotten the band back together for a performance, and she was clearly in awe of Willow stepping in as frontwoman. The "Whip My Hair" singer crushed the vocals on Wicked Wisdom's song "Bleed All Over Me" as Pinkett Smith bopped along joyfully. "She was a rock star and I was living for Wicked Wisdom," Smith said about her mother’s band. "I felt like it was only right for me to pay homage to a time in her life because she showed me what womaning up really is about."

Reminder that Jada Pinkett Smith was in a nü-metal called Wicked Wisdom that toured with Ozzfest at a time when there were few BIPOC people in the genre pic.twitter.com/8yGmTiuOme — meagan 🥀 (@meaganrosae) April 27, 2021

Willow recently released a punk rock single called "Transparent Soul" with blink-182's Travis Barker, and she credited her mother's music as a major influence. She said in a press release that she "was always so inspired by the power of [Jada's] voice" and that she "never felt like [she] could sing that kind of music because [she] was always trained to sing R&B and pop." Smith also revealed that she was able to overcome these insecurities. "I realized that it’s not my voice that can’t sing this kind of music," Willow explained. "I was afraid to sing this kind of music because I wasn’t sure what people would think."