Will Smith Surprises at Coachella by Performing With Son Jaden

Will Smith crashed his son Jaden Smith‘s Coachella set Friday night to join him for a performance of “Icon.”

View this post on Instagram Done Did ‘dat! #coachella A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Apr 19, 2019 at 8:28pm PDT

Smith shared a video from the performance on his Instagram page Friday night, adding “Done Did ‘dat!” in the caption. He then shared a video of a child dancing, adding “This was Jada last night at Jaden’s Coachella set.”

During the performance, Smith wore a shirt that read “Erys is Coming,” a reference to Jaden’s upcoming second album. It will be a sequel to his 2017 album Syre.

Jaden also shared the video, adding “I love you Coachella” in the caption.

On Saturday, Smith shared a selfie with wife Jada Pinkett Smith and the South Korean pop group BLACKPINK. “Ran into @blackpinkofficial after I got off stage… Me & Jada are officially fans,” Smith wrote in the caption.

Although it has been 13 years since Smith last released his own album, fans will be hearing him sing and rap more often soon. The actor plays the Genie in Disney’s upcoming live action remake of Aladdin, and trailers have shown him singing “Friend Like Me,” which Robin Williams performed in the original 1992 animated film.

Last year, Smith also got fans hyped up for new music when he shared a video on his YouTube page to tease a new song.

“What happens is you get to a point where you get empty,” Smith said in the clip, notes Vibe. “So I’m excited, I’m re-energized and I’m creating wildly like I used to. I’m ready. I got the beast back.”

“20 years of swag y’all just witnessed, let me remind everybody who Will Smith is,” he rapped in the video”Rappers make it rain, let their money hit ya/ If I throw my money up, s–, I’ll prolly kill a stripper.”

Smith also joined Nicky Jam and Era Istrefi for the 2018 FIFA World Cup anthem, “Live it Up.”

The Men In Black actor also recently finished filming the long-awaited Bad Boys III with Martin Lawrence. This week, Lawrence shared a photo of himself with Smith, holding umbrellas, while the song “Bad Boys For Life” plays. “Bad Boys. It’s a wrap,” the comedian wrote.

The new Aladdin hits theaters on May 24 and co-stars Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Jasmine. Bad Boys III is scheduled for Jan. 17, 2020.

As for Jaden, MTV reports he is now performing as just “Jaden” now. This week, he released Erys Is Coming, a three-song preview of the new album. The new songs are “Pass,” “Beautiful Disruption” and “New Direction.”

Photo credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images