Why 'Voice' Coach Kelly Clarkson's Past Tweet to Taylor Swift Is Going Viral

Back in 2019, The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson tweeted some very sound advice for Taylor Swift. Years later, that advice is making the rounds on social media for a very particular reason. As the Today Show noted, Clarkson previously advised Swift to re-record her old albums amid the "Love Story" singer's feud with Scooter Braun, whose company acquired the masters to her first six albums. Of course, Swift has since re-released her own version of Fearless on Friday and has plans to re-release others.

On July 13, 2019, Clarkson shared some public advice to Swift about her music. The Voice coach told the singer that she should consider re-recording her old music that was a part of the masters so that she could put her own, new spins on them. She even suggested that Swift utilize "brand new art & some kind of incentive" so that her fans would purchase the re-released version. She added, "I'd buy all of the new versions just to prove a point." While the tweet was initially published in 2019, it has since gone on to receive a newfound virality amongst Swifties (Swift's fans). The tweet currently has over 136,000 likes.

@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point 💁🏼‍♀️ — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) July 13, 2019

That wasn't all Clarkson had to say about the matter. She later made an appearance on The Tonight Show where she clarified that her original advice was inspired by Reba McEntire, her former mother-in-law. “I wasn’t really trying to defend or offend anyone,” Clarkson said at the time. “It was more of like, Reba told me she did that. That’s it. That was all… She wanted to own her masters. And I was like, ‘Well if it’s that important to you, like, find a way.’ And she recut all of her music and did the same musicians, the same everything. That’s where I got the idea.”

“Taylor is the artist, like she’s been writing since she was a little girl. So it’s kind of like her diary, so I get why she’d wanna," Clarkson continued. “I don’t really care about owning my masters or not. I’m just like, ‘Whatever, I’m going to sing them until I’m dead, it’s fine.’ And then somebody can make money off of it, I don’t care. Like, I write half or a little more than half my stuff and hers is 100 percent of it. So I can see how it would matter to her.”