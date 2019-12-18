Why Miley Cyrus Fans Think She’s Starting a Band With Boyfriend Cody Simpson

More music from Miley Cyrus could be on the way incredibly soon. And if reports about the singer’s new group, Bandit and Bardot, are any indication, fans can possibly expect some music from both Cyrus and her beau, Cody Simpson.

According to Rolling Stone, there’s a good chance that Cyrus is forming a band with Simpson called Bandit and Bardot. The publication reported that Cyrus’ company Smiley Miley Inc. has applied for the name “Bandit and Bardot,” which sounds like an incredibly fitting name for the couple’s possible band, to the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The company’s application, which was filed on Dec. 1, called for a trademark under the Bandit and Bardot name for “entertainment services, namely, live musical performances by a musical band; entertainment services, namely, live performances by professional singer, musician, and entertainer [and] entertainment, namely, live music concerts.”

Their trademark would also potentially cover a website for the group and production of their sound recordings on all different media (such as CDs, DVDs, downloads, and more).

TMZ offered up another interesting detail about this Bandit and Bardot mystery. Apparently, there’s a new Instagram account with the name “@banditandbardot” and it is only following Cyrus and Simpson at the moment. Neither Cyrus nor Simpson have discussed this potential new move publicly, so fans will simply have to wait and see whether Bandit and Bardot is the real deal.

The two singers have been linked together since early October. In mid-October, Simpson described just how well things were going with Cyrus in an interview with PEOPLE. He even referenced that they both have a creative side, meaning that musical collaborations would likely be a breeze.

“I’m very happy. We are very, very happy,” he said. “She’;s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does, and I’m very similar in that sense. That’s why we get along so well.”

“We just have a ball, yeah, and that’s the most important part of a relationship, you know?” he continued to say about their relationship. “The reason why it hasn’t been a really crazy sudden thing is just because we’ve been friends for so long….[We] found each other again in a space where we’re both not partying, working real hard, and it just keeps things healthy and it’s good.”

Cyrus was previously married to Liam Hemsworth, but the pair announced their split in August. Shortly after their split was announced, it was reported that Cyrus was seeing Kaitlynn Carter. However, they parted ways in late September.

