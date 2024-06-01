Why 21 Savage's Phoenix Concert Ended After Just 15 Minutes

21 Savage's concert at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix on Saturday, May 11, was abruptly ended within minutes of the rapper taking the stage. It was shortly after 11 p.m. when 21 Savage shared on X a message saying, "Phoenix yall were so turnt yall broke the power" with a "laughing hard enough to cry" emoji, adding, "I promise I'll be back!"

On Sunday, the venue issued a statement on its social media accounts saying, "Due to technical issues with the venue, last night's 21 Savage show at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre was unfortunately canceled. Tickets will be refunded automatically."

"It was kind of a very surreal experience," John Shaff, who was at the concert with his kids, told azcentral. "I believe he was into his second, maybe third song, and all of a sudden, boom, the lights went, and everything went dark."

Shaff said that after about 15 minutes, "You start seeing cops on the stage. It's like, 'Well, that's weird,' but still super quiet. And everyone's just kind of waiting."

The video monitors on either side of the stage eventually regained power, allowing them to resume running. "So we were all a little hopeful at that point," Shaff said, "going, 'OK, they rebooted things.'"

There was a 15-minute delay before a message was displayed on the monitors informing the audience that the concert had been postponed. "This was the surreal part," Shaff said. "I would not expect the crowd to be as calm as everybody was. But everyone was like, 'Hmm, OK.' We filed out, and that was it. There was no announcement. Never got an explanation. It was just a very weird experience."

Luckily refunds for the 21 Savage show went out the following day. Shaff told the outlet that his wife, who had purchased the tickets, received an email from Vivid Seats on Sunday informing her that her account had a credit, allowing her to use it in the future or get a refund if she wanted.