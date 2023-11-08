Who Is Tate McRae? Meet the 'SNL' Musical Guest for Jason Momoa's Episode

Tate McRae is coming to Studio 8H! The 20-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter has been tapped as a musical guest for the Nov. 18 episode of Saturday Night Live, with Aquaman star Jason Momoa hosting. She first came onto the scene when she was the first Canadian finalist on So You Think You Can Dance when she was just 13. After her song "One Day" went viral on YouTube and TikTok, she signed with RCA Records in 2019.

She has two studio albums and two EPs. McRae became the youngest musician on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list in 2021. That same year, her second EP, Too Young to be Sad, was the most streamed female EP of 2021 on Spotify. The lead single, "You Broke Me First," peaked at No. 8 on the Canadian Hot 100 and 17 on the Billboard Hot 100. Her debut studio album, I Used to Think I Could Fly, released in 2022 and reached the top 10 in numerous countries. It entered the Billboard Top 200 chart at No. 13.

The singer has also gone on multiple headlining tours in 2020, 2022, and 2023. Her upcoming Think Later World Tour is in support of her latest album, Think Later. She is set to have a total of 54 shows across North America, Europe, and Oceania next year. McRae also co-headlined the past two iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Tours, so she has definitely been making her rounds. Next, she'll be taking Saturday Night Live.

Tate McRae shared her excitement on Instagram, noting it's "an absolute dream come true" and she was "so beyond excited." This will mark her very first appearance on SNL, and hopefully not her last one. She is quickly rising in the music industry, and with hits such as "You Broke Me First," "She's All I Wanna Be," "Chaotic," and "Greedy," McRae is definitely taking over.

Meanwhile, Jason Momoa will be hosting. This will be his second time hosting, having made his debut in 2018 with musical guest Mumford & Sons. The actor can most recently be seen in Fast X and The Flash, where he reprised his role as Arthur Curry/Aquaman. He will once again portray the role for the upcoming film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, coming out in theaters on Dec. 22. Momoa has also been traveling across the U.S. to promote his vodka. This episode of Saturday Night Live will definitely be one to look forward to, so make sure to tune in on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.