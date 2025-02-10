Who Is Kendrick Lamar’s Fiancée? Meet Whitney Alford

Beside every great man is a greater woman. Ask 20-time Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar, and he’ll tell you his better half is his longtime partner and mother of his two children, Whitney Alford. Despite being extremely private, the “Not Like Us” rapper makes it known who his lady is.

The pair have been together for decades — since they were teenagers — and they share a daughter, Uzi, and a son, Enoch. Lamar has mentioned Alford more since the release of his fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, as well as Alford sharing more about their family on social media.

The two first met as students of Centennial High School in their hometown of Compton, California, in southern Los Angeles. They were friends first before they became a couple. Since then, they’ve been inseparable. Their first appearance publicly together was in 2014, when they made their red carpet debut at the Grammy Awards.

“Everybody that’s been around me has been around since Day 1 and I can’t change that. I don’t change for nobody,” Lamar said in an interview on Power 105.1 about his inner circle. “People that have been by your side — you’re supposed to honor that.”

Lamar has rapped about Alford on songs like “She Needs Me” and “Determined.” He raps about a woman who completes him and describes Alford as a powerful and encouraging force in his life.

“When I asked Lamar, out of all the influential people on his speed dial, who in his life has the power to call him out,” Lizzy Goodman wrote in a 2014 New York Times Magazine profile about the rapper, “his answer was immediate: ‘One particular young lady,’ he said, referring to Alford. ‘She’s been here since Day 1.’”

