Whitney Houston Hologram Las Vegas Show Slammed by Fans as 'Morally Wrong'
The Whitney Houston hologram is finally reaching Las Vegas. An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert, which toured the U.K. in February and March 2020, will open in October in Harrah's Las Vegas. Although the tour is sanctioned by Houston's estate, fans were horrified when they heard the news, with one calling it "morally wrong." Houston died in February 2012 at age 48.
The show features a virtual image of Houston, alongside a live band, backup singers, and dancers. The project has been in the works since 2019 when Houston's estate announced a partnership with the publishing and management firm Primary Wave, reports Variety. At that time, Primary Wave took a 50% stake in the estate's assets and began working with Houston's former manager and sister-in-law, Pat Houston, to plan the hologram tour and release an album of unreleased tracks.
Houston's fans might think the idea is exploitative, Pat Houston claimed Houston would have approved the idea. She claimed she talked about an "intimate, unplugged concert tour" with Houston in 2011. "While Whitney’s no longer with us, her voice and legacy will live on with us forever," Pat Houston said. "An Evening with Whitney is another chance for us to relive and celebrate the talent that we were so lucky to receive for more than three decades and we’re excited to bring this cutting-edge musical experience to the fans who supported the pop culture phenomenon that was Whitney Houston because they deserve nothing less."
I’m sorry, but who the fuck is that? pic.twitter.com/xkIF9BAIiB— S. Blackthorn Riddle (@Silvatiicus) July 22, 2021
The hologram was created by Base Hologram, which has also produced hologram programs featuring the late Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly, and Maria Callas. The setlist is made mostly of familiar Houston hits, including "I Will Always Love You," "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)," "The Greatest Love of All" and "Higher Love," notes Forbes. The show was originally supposed to go on tour last year, but dates were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show only completed a tour of the U.K. in February and March 2020.
More proof that the entertainment industry has zero class and zero f*cks left to give. Who cares if the singer is dead? Turn her likeness into a dystopian fusion of Blade Runner meets @cfm_miku_en. To the people who still want to be famous, is it all really worth it for *this*?— Solarpunk Communalist🌻☀️ 🏴 (@SCommunalist) July 22, 2021
Tickets for An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert will go on sale Friday, July 23 at Ticketmaster.
Never was there more an appropriate time to use this pic of her. Make it stop. pic.twitter.com/RQ6YcrDYeQ— Tracy Edwards Ed.D (@tracyrenee70) July 22, 2021
Since Houston's death, the estate has released several new albums. Months after her death, the greatest hits album I Will Always Love You: The Best of Whitney Houston was released. A collection of live recordings was released in 2014, and I Wish You Love: More from The Bodyguard hit stores in 2017.
This is in poor taste. pic.twitter.com/Ky8YYn1iJO— Khalid Brooks (Miles Morales in Real Life) (@KhalidBrooks1) July 22, 2021
When the idea of a Houston hologram concert first surfaced in 2019, Dionne Warwick was among those horrified. "I haven't a clue as to what that is. It's surprising to me," Warwick told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "I don't know what it is. I think it's stupid, but whatever it is that's what it is."
No. Just no... Whitney needs someone other than Pat Houston looking out for her legacy! This is blasphemous!!!— WhiskeyBlu0425 (@blu0425) July 22, 2021
"Can't even let the dead rest This is pointless and disgusting," one fan wrote. "PURE GREED! It is being done by her estate, her own family. The grift will never end. So gross and disrespectful," another commented.
Aside from the obvious moral issues, who would actually WANT to pay money to see this?— Scottmakingcents tricked NYU and got his Masters (@scotmakingcents) July 22, 2021
"As a fan, and someone who never got to see her perform in person, this is still a HARD PASS. Let her music live on, let her story be told, but let this legend rest," another wrote. "I know this is the future, but just because we can do it, doesn't mean we should. It's just morally wrong."