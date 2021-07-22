Whitney Houston Hologram Las Vegas Show Slammed by Fans as 'Morally Wrong'

The Whitney Houston hologram is finally reaching Las Vegas. An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert, which toured the U.K. in February and March 2020, will open in October in Harrah's Las Vegas. Although the tour is sanctioned by Houston's estate, fans were horrified when they heard the news, with one calling it "morally wrong." Houston died in February 2012 at age 48.

The show features a virtual image of Houston, alongside a live band, backup singers, and dancers. The project has been in the works since 2019 when Houston's estate announced a partnership with the publishing and management firm Primary Wave, reports Variety. At that time, Primary Wave took a 50% stake in the estate's assets and began working with Houston's former manager and sister-in-law, Pat Houston, to plan the hologram tour and release an album of unreleased tracks.

Houston's fans might think the idea is exploitative, Pat Houston claimed Houston would have approved the idea. She claimed she talked about an "intimate, unplugged concert tour" with Houston in 2011. "While Whitney’s no longer with us, her voice and legacy will live on with us forever," Pat Houston said. "An Evening with Whitney is another chance for us to relive and celebrate the talent that we were so lucky to receive for more than three decades and we’re excited to bring this cutting-edge musical experience to the fans who supported the pop culture phenomenon that was Whitney Houston because they deserve nothing less."