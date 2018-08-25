See We Came As Romans Frontman Kyle Pavone’s Final Instagram Photo

In the wake of We Came As Romans singer Kyle Pavone’s death, fans have flocked to his final Instagram photo to mourn.

The photo was shared on Aug. 18, just one week prior to Pavone’s passing. It is a simple photo of the 28-year-old singer in a tan T-shirt and black pants. He’s striking a thoughtful pose, which he poked fun at in the caption.

“Thinking bout pasta… but what kind. [sad face emoji]” Pavone wrote.

The photo garnered 3,000 likes as of press time, with numbers rising as fans visit Pavone’s profile to share their mournful thoughts. The comment section on the photo has been filling with thoughts from fans across the globe.

“Rest easy brotha,” fan Sean Adams wrote. “You may be gone, but you’ll forever live on in your music and in our hearts.”

Fan Autumn Spano added, “Rest In Peace Kyle.. you truly touched so many people with your spirit and your music.”

Pavone’s We Came As Romans bandmates broke the news of his passing Saturday morning using a typed note on Twitter. The band did not detail how Pavone died, only that he had passed.

“Today, music lost another great with the passing of Kyle Pavone of We Came As Romans,” their statement read. “Kyle’s tragic loss came too early in his life and those of his bandmates. All are devastated by his passing. We will miss his smiles, his sincerity, his concern for others, and his impressive musical talent.”

They ask that in lieu of flowers, they are looking for fans to share their support by offering charity donations.

“The family and the band wish to thank their fans and the music community for all of their love and support as they navigate their grief,” they wrote.

Will i be remembered or will i be lost in loving eyes — • D O N • S O L O • (@kylepavone) August 18, 2018

At the end of the announcement, they shared a haunting lyrics from their 2016 song “Promise Me”: “Will I be Remembered or Will I Be Lost in Loving Eyes?” To add to the emotion of the line, Pavone quoted the lyric himself just days before his passing.

No other details concerning Pavone’s passing, such as cause of death, have been released as of press time.

