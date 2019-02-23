Watch R. Kelly Surrender to Chicago PD Following Sexual Abuse Charges

R&B singer R. Kelly looked overwhelmed as he moved past a crowd of reporters on his way to turn himself over to authorities.

The singer arrived at the police station Friday night after being charged in Cook County, Illinois, with 10 counts of aggravated criminal abuse. Kelly, who has repeatedly denied all accusations against him, is set to appear in bond court on Saturday afternoon.

Chicago Sun Times reporter Nader Issa shared photos and video of the singer arriving at the 1st District Chicago police station.

“R&B singer R. Kelly just surrendered himself to Chicago police as he faces charges of aggravated sexual abuse of four victims. He was handcuffed and led away,” he wrote on Twitter along with video footage from the arrest.

R&B singer R. Kelly just surrendered himself to Chicago police as he faces charges of aggravated sexual abuse of four victims. He was handcuffed and led away. pic.twitter.com/mOh0SHHug9 — Nader Issa (@NaderDIssa) February 23, 2019

Chicago Police Department Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi shared an update on Twitter Friday night of Kelly’s surrender.

“Singer/songwriter Robert Kelly (R. Kelly) is under arrest and in #ChicagoPolice custody in reference to the indictment announced by Cook County state’s Attorney Kimberly Foxx. The defendant will appear in court tomorrow afternoon.”

Foxx revealed during a press conference earlier Friday that the 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse allegedly involved four victims.

“Aggravated criminal sexual abuse is a class 2 felony with a sentencing range of 3-7 years per count,” Foxx said.

Attorney Gloria Allred, who represents numerous alleged victims of Kelly, released a lengthy statement, released by Entertainment Tonight, in regard to the singer’s indictment.

“As I predicted yesterday, the wheels of justice are turning and now R. Kelly is required to face allegations against him in the criminal justice system.

Today he has been charged with ten counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and he will have to face his accusers and the evidence against him at trial.

This may not be the only prosecution of Mr. Kelly, because we are aware of other open investigations in other jurisdictions, but I am very glad that he has been indicated in Cook County and that this day has finally come for Mr. Kelly.

An arrest warrant has been issued. The days of running and hiding his victimization of women from the criminal justice system have now come to an end for R. Kelly.”

Kelly’s attorney, Steven Greenberg, has consistently denied allegations of wrongdoing. The scrutiny agains the singer resurfaced after Lifetime aired the disturbing documentary series, Surviving R. Kelly.

The series described a “sex cult” where Kelly manipulated young women into joining, forcing them to stay with him against their will and keeping them under his control.

