Watch: Jagwar Twin Debuts Live Acoustic Verison of 'Bad Feeling (Oompa Loompa)'

Rising alt-pop star Jagwar Twin has a hit on his hands with the chart-climbing song "Bad Feeling (Oompa Loompa)." Now, the singer has debuted a new acoustic version of the track, via a live performance video now available on YouTube. Scroll down to check it out.

The original version of "Bad Feeling (Oompa Loompa)" is growing to be a massively impactful tune, having already racked up over 120 million global streams and has broken 5.5 billion views on YouTube shorts while breaking into TikTok's Viral 50 Chart and Global Spotify Viral 50 charts around the globe, becoming one of the top indie and alternative music videos on YouTube Music, and climbing Billboard's Hot Alternative Songs and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts.

Jagwar Twin is the musical brainchild of singer, songwriter, producer, and storyteller Roy English, who got his start in early 00's indie bands like Eye Alaska before going solo in 2012. As a producer, he's worked with the likes of Jeff Bhasker, Teddy Riley, Rick Nowels, Matt Wallace, Dave Sitek, and Alesso.

Over the past decade, English has opened for major artists such as Avril Lavigne, 5 Seconds of Summer, and Lovelytheband.

In 2019, Jagwar Twin released their debut album "Subject to Flooding," which featured the band's debut single "Loser." Then, in 2022, Jagwar Twin dropped their sophomore album, 33, consisting of 10 genre-bending pop tracks, including "Happy Face" which has over 100 million streams and features Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots on drums.

