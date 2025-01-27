‘Walk It Out’ and ‘2 Step’ Hip-Hop Favorite Dies Suddenly: DJ Unk Was 43

DJ Unk, the Atlanta rapper who rose to fame in the early 2000s with hits like “Walk It Out” and “2 Step,” has died. The musician, born Anthony Leonard Platt, passed away in his sleep after suffering a cardiac arrest on Friday, Jan. 24, his wife Sherkita Long-Platt confirmed to TMZ. He was 43.

“Please respect me and my family,” Long-Platt announced her husband’s passing in a Jan. 24 Facebook post. “I just lost my husband and my kids just lost their father. Our life will never be the same. I LOVE YOU ANTHONY FOREVER.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Long-Platt confirmed her husband’s cause of death to TMZ just two days later. At the time, she also addressed speculation that Platt’s death was related to substance abuse, telling the outlet that her husband did not do drugs.

Platt rose to fame in the mid-2000s with his debut album, Beat’n Down Yo Block!, under Big Oomp Records. That album produced two of his biggest hits – “Walk It Out” and “2Step.” Released in August 2006, months ahead of the album, “Walk It Out” peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 2 on both Hot Rap Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, per Billboard. “2Step,” meanwhile, reached No. 24 on the Hot 100 and landed in the top 10 on both Hot Rap Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs. The song later featured Andre 3000 and Jim Jones on the remix, and was featured in Stomp the Yard.

Platt followed Beat’n Down Yo Block! with his sophomore album, 2econd Season, in 2008. That album peaked at No. 15 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Although the album was his finale one, Platt released several mixtapes and singles in the years that followed. His song “Hold on Ho” from Beat’n Down Yo Block! was sampled in GloRilla’s 2024 debut album Glorious.

Following his passing, Platt’s record label, Big Oomp Records, paid tribute to the rapper, whom they remembered as “a true ATL legend” and as “not just a legendary DJ, rapper and producer, but a true cornerstone of our label.”

“The imprint that he left globally will be cherished forever,” they continued, adding that Platt’s music “left an indelible mark on the industry, and his legacy will continue to inspire artists, DJs, and fans alike for years to come. His energy, creativity, and commitment to the craft will never be forgotten.”

A candlelight vigil was held for Platt at Atlanta’s Central Park on Sunday, according to a flyer shared by Long-Platt.