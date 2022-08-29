VMA's 2022: Fergie Joins Jack Harlow in Surprise Return to Awards

Fergie let it be known that she's top tier by joining Jack Harlow for a performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The Black Eyed Peas alum joined him for a performance of his hit single "First Class," which he sampled from her 2006 single "Glamourous." Fergie sang "Glamorous" and repped Harlow's song in action and in style. She donned a shimmering silver set emblazoned with the words "First Class." Harlow has had enormous success from "First Class." Harlow is expected to win big this year at the award show. He leads the nominations with seven nominations, alongside his collaborator Lil Nas X, and rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Also with major nominations are Doja Cat and Harry Styles, with six nominations. Taylor Swift has been nominated for five awards.

Others to perform include BLACKPINK, Måneskin, Nicki Minaj, Panic! At The Disco, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and more. Eminem and Snoop Dogg will also give a special performance tonight, their first paired since the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The rappers are teaming up for a "metaverse-inspired" version of their recent collab, 'From The D To The LBC'.

Harlow is having a great year. He announced details of new UK headlining show in support of his album Come Home The Kids Miss You. He will bring his tour to the country in Nove., with dates in Birmingham, London, Manchester, Leeds, and Nottingham.