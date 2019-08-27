VMAs: Miley Cyrus’ First Performance Since Liam Hemsworth Breakup Leaves Twitter Crying

Miley Cyrus’ VMAs 2019 performance of her new song “Slide Away, which is said to be about her breakup with Liam Hemsworth, has left fans crying on Twitter. During the big award show, Cyrus took the stage and delivered an emotional rendition of the tune, which features a string orchestra. The performance was broadcast in black and white, and fans could be heard cheering the singer on through the entirety. Fans have been taking to Twitter to express how the performance made them feel, with one person writing, “Oh my goshhhh, she’s amazing I feel the goosebumps.”

“I F—ing love her voice one of a kind,” someone else said. “I didn’t even like the song until I saw this performance”

“People actually need to respect her talent she is so much no one stamd up after her performance,” another fan tweeted.

“Best performance of the night…. I don’t care what anyone says,” a fourth person commented.

“AMAZING, SPECTACULAR, BRILLIANT, INCREDIBLE, SHOWSTOPPING, CINEMATIC, HEARTBREAKING, TALENTED,” one last Twitter user exclaimed.

When “Slide Away” was first released, it was only speculated that the lyrics were written about Cyrus and Hemsworth splitting up, but eventually sources close to the pair seemed to confirm that it absolutely was.

The song features lyrics such as, “I want my house in the hills / Don’t want the whiskey and pills / I don’t give up easily / But I don’t think I’m down.” It as rumored that part of why Cyrus and Hemsworth split was due to his use of drugs and alcohol, though unnamed sources from his camp have denied this. Even still, these lyrics appear to be a reflection of those allegations.

Other sources have since spoken out about the song, with one defending Cyrus by telling PEOPLE, “Everyone always thinks Miley is problematic and immature and a hard-core partier while he’s this chill surfer dude, but that’s actually [not accurate]. Liam parties with his friends, and Miley thinks he should’ve grown out of that by now.”

A separate source shared similar sentiments, saying, “Her song was her way of telling her story without having to say anything at all. She isn’t trying to bash him, but she wants to be able to share what she’s been going through,” per Cosmopolitan.

