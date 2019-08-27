Music

VMAs 2019: John Travolta Just Accidentally Dropped an F-Bomb on Air

If the MTV Video Music Awards do not air live next year, John Travolta might be to blame. The Saturday Night Fever star cursed twice while presenting Video of the Year with Queen Latifah at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Travolta was about to announce the winner, when he refused to do so, citing his infamous “Adele Dazeem” flub at the Oscars in 2014.

“I shouldn’t do this because I’ll just mispronounce s– and f– it up. You do it,” Travolta said as he handed the envelope to Latifah.

The winner was not someone with a name that’s difficult to pronounce. Taylor Swift won for “You Need to Calm Down.”

Travolta’s first curse was not bleeped, as other artists said the same word throughout the night without setting off a censorship alarm. However, the f-bomb was censored on the broadcast.

Fans at home quickly picked up on Travolta’s cursing.

“Haha, John Travolta, you filthy Scientologist! In your self aware joke you said ‘s–’ and ‘f–’ on live television,” one viewer wrote.

Other viewers were shocked by Travolta’s bald head, and some viewers pointed out that Travolta mistook Jade Jolie for Swift.

Travolta and his now-bald head have been busy promoting his new film, The Fanatic. In the film, Travolta has another drastically different look, playing an obsessed film fan who stalks his favorite action hero.

The move was directed by Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst and also stars Devon Sawa, Ana Golka and Jacob Grodnik. The film will be released on Friday.

Photo credit: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

