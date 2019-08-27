VMAs 2019: John Travolta Just Accidentally Dropped an F-Bomb on Air

If the MTV Video Music Awards do not air live next year, John Travolta might be to blame. The Saturday Night Fever star cursed twice while presenting Video of the Year with Queen Latifah at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Travolta was about to announce the winner, when he refused to do so, citing his infamous “Adele Dazeem” flub at the Oscars in 2014.

“I shouldn’t do this because I’ll just mispronounce s– and f– it up. You do it,” Travolta said as he handed the envelope to Latifah.

The winner was not someone with a name that’s difficult to pronounce. Taylor Swift won for “You Need to Calm Down.”

Travolta’s first curse was not bleeped, as other artists said the same word throughout the night without setting off a censorship alarm. However, the f-bomb was censored on the broadcast.

Fans at home quickly picked up on Travolta’s cursing.

John Travolta telling Queen Latifah “I’ll just mispronounce shit and fuck it up” as she then reveals Taylor Shift as the winner. So much to unpack here. #vincentvegainthehouse #VMAs pic.twitter.com/xRAlFPHLgs — Brad Feldman (@bradcfeldman) August 27, 2019

John Travolta said: “I’ll probably just mispronounce shit and fuck it up.” I’m honestly living for that. 😂 beautiful full circle evolution. pic.twitter.com/YFXTJfQKCr — ℂ𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕪🌻𝕋𝕒𝕟𝕘𝕠 (@CristyTango) August 27, 2019

“Haha, John Travolta, you filthy Scientologist! In your self aware joke you said ‘s–’ and ‘f–’ on live television,” one viewer wrote.

Other viewers were shocked by Travolta’s bald head, and some viewers pointed out that Travolta mistook Jade Jolie for Swift.

John Travolta without hair is unnerving. pic.twitter.com/UALLz1kv3g — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) August 27, 2019

John Travolta mistook Jade Jolie for Taylor Swift when handing over the award for ‘Video of the Year.’ 😂 pic.twitter.com/z8MsJtcp1V — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) August 27, 2019

John Travolta is 50 pounds filled out and baby’s ass bald and he is STILL the hottest motherfucker on planet earth — Kelly Saw Modern English (@wearmyredshoes) August 27, 2019

Travolta and his now-bald head have been busy promoting his new film, The Fanatic. In the film, Travolta has another drastically different look, playing an obsessed film fan who stalks his favorite action hero.

The move was directed by Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst and also stars Devon Sawa, Ana Golka and Jacob Grodnik. The film will be released on Friday.

