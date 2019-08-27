Here’s How Much Taylor Swift Roughly Makes Per Day

Taylor Swift is the top-earning entertainer of the year, according to a new Forbes report. Based on the estimate of how much she made in the past year, thanks to the success of her Reputation Stadium Tour and her nine-figure deal with Universal’s Republic Records, Swift made more than $500,000 a day.

According to Forbes, Swift reeled in $185 million in pretax income this past year. It mostly comes from the successful Reputation Stadium Tour, which ended in November 2018. She also signed a massive deal with Republic Records to release her new album, Lover.

Videos by PopCulture.com

BuzzFeed did the math on Forbes‘ estimate, finding that Swift made $15,416,666 a month. That is also $3,557,692 per week and $506,849 per day. Breaking it down even further, it appears Swift made $21,118 per hour, $351 per minute or $5.85 per second.

Swift’s total was more than double the second-highest-paid woman on Forbes‘ list of highest-paid entertainers. Beyonce took in $81 million, from the success of the On The Run II stadium tour with Jay-Z, the Homecoming album and her Netflix special. Rihanna came in third with $62 million, most of which comes from her Fenty Beauty line with LVMH.

“Taylor and her team understand the subtle yet important art of creating substantial moments,” Kim Kaupe, co-founder of the Superfan Company, which worked with Swift in the past, told Forbes. “These moments are not only perfectly captured by fans and media outlets, but they are the perfect bite-sized, PR-ready morsel that the news cycle loves.”

Swift is poised to make millions more over the next year. According to Billboard, Lover is already the top-selling album of 2019. It sold 500,000 in its first two days of release, which is more than Lady Gaga’s A Star Is Born soundtrack’s 444,000 copies sold since the start of the year.

Lover has already seen the biggest sales week for any album since Swift’s Reputation sold 1.216 million copies in its first week in 2017.

Lover is predicted to fall well short of Reputation in its first week. Billboard is predicting 700,000 album-equivalent units sold through Aug. 29.

Swift and Ariana Grande are tied with the most nominations at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards with 12 each. Swift is also set to perform the opening number.

“You Need to Calm Down” was nominated for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop, Video for Good, Best Direction, Best Editing, Best Art Direction, Best Power Anthem and Song of the Summer. “Me!,” which features Brendon Urie, was nominated for Best Cinematography, Best Collaboration and Best Visual Effects.

In total, Swift has won seven MTV Video Music Awards. Her most recent win came in 2017 with a Best Collaboration award for “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” with Zayn Malik.

Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images