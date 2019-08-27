VMAs 2019: Blac Chyna Dons Kylie Jenner’s Birthday Dress on the Red Carpet

Blac Chyna took a page out of Kylie Jenner‘s book for Monday’s 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, rocking her former almost-sister-in-law’s 22nd birthday dress on the red carpet. The model donned the pink, feathered number just weeks after the makeup mogul rocked it to celebrate her big day in Italy.

While Chyna paired the frock with long waves and matching pumps, Jenner accessorized with a diamond-covered chain in the shape of Kylie Cosmetics logo — a gift from boyfriend Travis Scott — and bold sunglasses, which she rocked while standing in front of a large floral “22.”

Jenner and Chyna twinning seems quite the coincidence based on their complicated past together. While Chyna was long friends with Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian, things got tense between the two when the youngest Jenner began dating Chyna’s ex, rapper Tyga, with whom she welcomed son King Cairo before they split in 2014.

Not long after, Jenner, then-17, began dating Tyga, with things getting even more complicated when Chyna began seeing Jenner’s brother Rob Kardashian. Their turbulent relationship made headlines in April 2016 when they got engaged and yet again when they welcomed daughter Dream in November before calling things off for good in 2017.

Jenner and Tyga also split in 2017, after which the reality personality began seeing Scott, with whom she welcomed daughter Stormi in February 2018.

In May 2019, Chyna opened up about the difficult dynamic between herself and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family during an interview on The Wendy Williams Show.

“Tyga started dating Kylie,” she told Williams at the time. “After that happened, that’s when, of course, the family kind of like, ‘all right, well bye, girl’ and threw me underneath the bus.”

“You know, that is Dreamy’s auntie. And when me and Robert were together, we kind of put those differences aside,” she added. “From now on, I’m fine on my side and I’m hoping we’re good.”

