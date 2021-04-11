Video Purportedly Showing Fans Honoring DMX as His Body Leaves Hospital Is a Hoax

✖

In light of DMX's death, a video has been circulating on social media that supposedly showcased fans honoring the rapper as his body left the White Plains, New York hospital where he was being treated. The video, which has been shared by numerous accounts on Twitter, appears to showcase a group jamming along to one of DMX's tracks as a car rolls down a street. However, the video is actually not as it appears, as the events in the clip actually happened in Orlando, Florida.

On Twitter, user J.P. Polewczak noted that a video was making the rounds on the site that purported that a ground gathered in White Plains, New York, as DMX's body was leaving the hospital. He said that the post in question garnered over 37,000 likes. But, he said that their tweet wasn't entirely truthful, as the video took place in Orlando, Florida, as a vehicle with "City of Orlando" on it could clearly be visible. So, despite what you may have seen on social media, a crowd did not gather in White Plains to honor DMX as his body was leaving the hospital. Instead, it appears as though a group of the rapper's fans gathered in Orlando to listen to his songs and pay tribute to him.

I don't know who this person is, but congrats to them on getting over 37k likes and 16k retweets by sharing a video they claim to be DMX's body leaving White Plains Hospital in NY. Meanwhile the video clearly shows a vehicle emblazoned with "City of Orlando." Sick stuff here. pic.twitter.com/klrzYxMjmU — J.P. Polewczak (@jp_polewczak) April 11, 2021

The news of this hoax emerged shortly after it was reported that DMX died following a drug overdose and a heart attack. On April 2, DMX reportedly suffered from a drug overdose and was promptly transported to the hospital. While he laid in a vegetative state for a few days, he was pronounced dead on Friday. DMX, whose real name was Earl Simmons, reportedly died at the age of 50. His team subsequently released a statement to PEOPLE about his passing.

"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," their statement read. "Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him." They added, "Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized."