Vanilla Ice Reveals Joining Coolio for Final Performance After Shocking Death

Vanilla Ice is devastated by Coolio's death. The "Ice Ice Baby" just shared the stage with Coolio during a performance in Texas last week. Both performers have been connected for some time. For the past six years, they've toured alongside one another on the "I Love The 90s" concert series featuring popular acts from the decade. Last week, they hit the stage in Cypress, TX which ended up being Coolio's last show. Since learning of Coolio's death, Ice told TMZ he's been having trouble mourning, noting that he's "still in shock and freaking out."

Ice shared a video of the two on stage together, where Coolio and he freestyled a few rhymes. Coolio performed for 45 minutes. They hung out in Ice's dressing room, with footage of Coolio smiling and talking about life. The last thing Coolio said to Vanilla Ice was, "See you tomorrow, homie."

Coolio died Wednesday, Sept. 28. TMZ was one of the first to report he was found unresponsive at a friend's home in LA. The friend called law enforcement, where first responders arrived and performed CPR for 45 minutes in an effort to revive the rapper. Unfortunately, they were unable to.

Ice has been reminiscing on the final time he shared the stage with Coolio. He considers him a legend in the industry. "My heart goes out to all the family. I'm truly devastated. He was a great friend."

Coolio was reportedly in LA to handle an issue with his passport at the time of his death. He was headed to Germany next for a gig.

Born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. in LA County in 1963, Coolio achieved mainstream success in the 90s. His most popular hit was a single for the soundtrack to the film Dangerous Minds, a song called "Gangster's Paradise." He also performed the theme song "Aw, Here It Goes!" for the 1996 Nickelodeon television teen comedy series, Kenan & Kel.

He was a father of six. The rapper was also married once from 1996-2000.