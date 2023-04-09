Underoath Kicks out Member After 20 Years

Rock band Underoath kicked out longtime guitarist James Smith last month. Smith was missing from the Tampa band's recent tour, but they didn't confirm Smith left the band until April 7. His wife, Jen Smith, said last month that he was let go just days before the tour began.

"As some of you have noticed, James was not on the Blind Obedience tour and we want to clarify that we have officially decided to part ways," Underoath said in a statement on Twitter. "We care for James, we want the best for him, and that will never change. There were differences we hoped we'd be able to work through that unfortunately, we realized weren't able to be." The group declined to share details, only saying the reason for Smith's departure "isn't something that can or should be addressed" publicly.

Smith announced he left the band in a March 28 statement, which made it sound as if this was not his decision. "After 20 years of music and friendship, I was informed that I'm no longer a member of Underoath," Smith wrote. "This saddens me to say, but unfortunately is where we have ended up. I appreciate everyone who, at any moment in their lives, has felt inspired, accepted, comforted, and energized by the music we created and the shows we performed together."

Smith's wife Jen shared her own statement on Instagram the next day, reports Lambgoat. She praised her husband as "the most consistent, humble, and gentile individual that I have ever known." He was so sure that he would join Underoath on their tour that he made sure his family's pantry and freezer were fully stocked while he was gone, Jen wrote. "Whatever PR stories that come up going forward are their tall tales to tell. If you've heard 'personal issues,' 'work things,' or 'family stuff,' none of that is true," she wrote.

"Playing in this band never defined him. Or me, as his wife. We have so much good in our lives, and there will always be so much GOOD," Jen continued. "But it was never supposed to be this way. If you're looking for answers, we have none. But we do have a community who loves us, friends who support us well, and even sweet fans reaching out with their kindness. What he has given Underoath, what WE have given, will be remembered fondly, in time."

Lead singer Dallas Taylor and guitarist Luke Morton founded Underoath in Florida in 1997. The band's current lineup includes drummer Aaron Gillespie, keyboardist Christopher Dudley, lead guitarist Timothy McTeague, bassist Grant Brandell, and lead singer Spencer Chamberlain. Smith joined the band as a rhythm guitarist in 2003. He left the band in 2013 but returned two years later. He played on every album from They're Only Chasing Safety (2004) onwards, including their 2022 album Voyerist.