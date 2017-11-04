Two People Shot at California Hip-Hop Concert, Suspect Still at Large

An assailant shot two people at a California hip-hop concert on Friday night, and police have not identified a suspect.

The incident occurred at a performance by Boosie Badazz (formerly known as Lil Boosie) at the Choppers Den motorcycle club in Gardena, California, according to TMZ.

When police arrived at the scene, things were reportedly “chaotic” and two people had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Several other had undisclosed injuries.

Police compiled a report for assault with a deadly weapon, but have no suspects at this time. The investigation is still open.

This shooting raises alarm because of the recent Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas and other recent concert shooting incidents.

Boosie himself has not commented on the shooting. However, he has posted two updates about his night performing and seems to be oblivious that the shooting occurred. He did note in one clip showing the seemingly panicked crowd that there was “fighting the whole night.”

COMPTON 💯They say Cali crazy n sometimes ……… they was fighting the whole night 💯💯💯💯💯💯/they showed me nothing but love tho💯💯💯💯 A post shared by Boosie BadAzz (@officialboosieig) on Nov 4, 2017 at 12:46am PDT