Musical Chairs: Travis Scott Won’t Sit for Being Near Nicki Minaj at 2018 MTV VMAs

In the midst of a dispute with Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott has requested a change to the seating arrangement at Monday’s 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, hoping to get a seat ahead of his nemesis.

Minaj called out Scott and Kylie Jenner after his album debut at No. 1 on the Billbaord chart ahead of her new release. She accused Scott of using Jenner to promote his album, Astroworld.

According to a report by TMZ, Scott and Jenner were seated behind Minaj for the MTV VMAs and sources close to the award show said Scott was displeased with the arrangement and requested a change.

Now, Scott will reportedly sit on the opposite side of the theater from Minaj, leaving no room for a fight between the two. Meanwhile, Minaj will be seated beside frequent collaborator Ariana Grande. There is no word on who will take Scott’s place behind the “Ganja Burns” rapper.

Scott has another seat reserved for his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. The new parents are set to attend the event together, though there is no word on where their daughter, Stormi Webster will be.

Minaj was not particularly pleased with Jenner either when the Billboard results came in. She believed that Jenner’s post about Scott’s album, Astroworld, gave it an unearned boost in listenership that should have otherwise been hers. Jenner teased fans by posting Scott’s tour poster with a suggestion that she and Stormi might accompany him on tour.

“Me and Stormi ready for tour,” she wrote, along with a circus tent emoji and a link to Scott’s online store. Minaj did not keep her feelings on the post to herself, tweeting a screenshot of Jenner’s post in a transparent diss.

Travis sold over 50K of these. With no requirement of redeeming the album! With no dates for a tour, etc. I spoke to him. He knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week. I love my fans for the #1 album in AMERICA! I’ll explain on #QueenRadio 4 albums in, #1 in 86 countries ♥️ pic.twitter.com/CiYEuczgm3 — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018



“Travis sold over 50K of these. With no requirement of redeeming the album!” she wrote. “With no dates for a tour, etc. I spoke to him. He knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week. I love my fans for the #1 album in AMERICA! I’ll explain on #QueenRadio 4 albums in, #1 in 86 countries.”

Still, if Scott really did concede true victory to Minaj, he did not say it on his own social media feeds. In fact, the 26-year-old seemed generally proud of the achievement in a number of posts. More than anything, he seemed excited to get out on the road and begin touring.

MANN TODAY IS A MARK OF ALWAYS WANTED TO HIT. TODAY LA FLAME RAGERS WE BUILT THIS IDEA WE STARTED WAY BACK INTO SOMETHING AMAZING. AND NOW ITS TIME TO SHOW THE WORLD HOW WE CAN RAGE IN AREANA WITH SPACE. NO SEATING. ASTROWRORLD TOUR IS HERE.’nnn pic.twitter.com/TerV1ykMM2 — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) August 20, 2018



“MANN TODAY IS A MARK [I’VE] ALWAYS WANTED TO HIT. TODAY LA FLAME RAGERS WE BUILT THIS IDEA WE STARTED WAY BACK INTO SOMETHING AMAZING. AND NOW ITS TIME TO SHOW THE WORLD HOW WE CAN RAGE IN AREANA WITH SPACE. NO SEATING. ASTROWRORLD TOUR IS HERE.”

Minaj has one VMA nomination while Scott has none. The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards air live on Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.