Travis Scott Remembers Mac Miller at Las Vegas Show

Travis Scott paid a tuneful tribute to Mac Miller on Saturday night during a concert in Las Vegas.

Scott was freestyling in between songs when he called out to the late Miller this weekend, according to a report by TMZ. In a few melodic adlibs played through autotune, he addressed Miller directly. Miller passed away earlier this month, to the shock of many in the hip hop community and beyond. He was just 26 years old.

Travis Scott shows his respects to Mac Miller while performing in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/OT8zLzDSve — FTP FLAME (@FTPflame) September 23, 2018



“This is Superstar Boy / Malcolm that’s my boy / Mac Miller I love you, always be my boy,” Scott sang. Afterward, the track for his song “Love Galore” started up. Scott finished off his tribute with one more shout of “we miss you, Mac.”

Miller wasbeloved in the industry, not just for his skill and dedication to the art form but for his generosity and friendliness as well. He was known for lifting up peers and offering a spotlight to others, and his house in the Los Angeles was an infamous hang-out for artists like Earl Sweatshirt, Vince Staples and many others. He and Scott never worked together on a song, though they did have many mutual connections in the music world.

Miller was found unresponsive in his home in Studio City on Friday, Sept. 7. He had suffered from cardiac arrest, which many suspected was caused by a drug overdose considering Miller’s history with drugs. However, toxicology reports are still pending, and an exact cause of death has not yet been determined.

In addition to Scott, many other rappers have eulogized Miller in concert. On the day of his death, Drake was performing at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, where he called out to Miller’s memory as well.

“Tonight, I wanna dedicate this show to my late friend Mac Miller, who was always a kind man to me through this whole journey,” he said.

Other rappers mourned Miller in posts on social media, where the consensus seemed to be that he was kind, genuine and giving.

“I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew,” Chance The Rapper wrote at the time. “Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him.”

“THE MAN WAS TOO GENEROUS!” added Earl Sweatshirt. “HE EXTENDED HIS HOME TO ALL OF US. PEACE TO THE MILLER FAMILY AND THE WHOLE EXTENDED FAMILY. WE HURTING.”

Scott is just two weeks away from heading out on his Wish You Were Here Tour, in support of his new album Astroworld. It was released on the same day as Miller’s final album, Swimming.