Young Rapper Arrested in LA on First-Degree Murder Charges

Toronto rapper Top5, whose real name is Hassan Ali, was arrested by Los Angeles police on Thursday. Ali was wanted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the Jan. 31 shooting death of Hashim Omar Hashi in Toronto. He was also wanted on three counts of failure to comply with bail, reports CBC News. Another man, Emmanuel Missah, was arrested in connection with Hashi’s death in February.

Ali, 22, was first charged with accessory after the fact to murder, three drug-related offenses, and two counts of failing to comply with probation. He was released from custody in March and was living under house arrest with an ankle monitor. According to investigators, Ali later removed the ankle bracelet. In June, authorities said they believed Ali went to Kelowna, British Columbia, and Calgary, Alberta. Los Angeles police found him on Oct. 7, and arrested him on a provisional American arrest warrant, reports the Toronto Star.

Call 911 when you see Mr.Ali. He is wanted and needs to be brought to justice. Any information contact Crimestoppers or call me direct. 416-808-7400 ext 77287 https://t.co/JCMyjeUvWw — Ted Lioumanis (@ted_lioumanis) June 21, 2021

Even though he was on the run, Ali reportedly continued posting on social media, claiming his innocence, reports CTV News. During one Instagram Live session, one of his fans asked him if he was on the run. “The only run I know is the treadmill,” Ali replied. “I didn’t do s—. Save that for God.”

Hashi was shot multiple times on Jan. 31 as he was trying to enter a Toronto parking garage, police said. He died at the scene. His family and friends described Hashi as “humble, kind and hardworking.” Missah was arrested in connection to Hashi’s death on Feb. 13, and charged with accessory after the fact to murder and failing to comply with recognizance. Toronto police asked that anyone with information on Hashi’s death contact police at 416-808-7400 or Toronto Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).