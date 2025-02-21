Too Short Shares Tearful Reaction After Brother Dies in Oakland Shooting

Bay Area rap legend Too Short mourns the loss of his older brother Wayne Shaw, who was killed in a shooting at an East Oakland property last month. The hip-hop pioneer shared his raw grief in emotional social media posts following the tragic incident.

The shooting occurred on Jan. 29 when several assailants tried to break into a property by ramming it with a vehicle. Shaw, 61, went outside to confront the intruders and was struck by gunfire multiple times. Though police responded quickly to gunshot detection alerts and emergency calls, and Shaw was immediately transported to a nearby hospital, medical staff were unable to save his life, per CBS News.

Too Short, born Todd Anthony Shaw, expressed his anguish in two Instagram videos posted the day after the shooting, showing himself driving while listening to The Ohio Players and wiping away tears. “Real tears,” the rapper wrote. “Aint really replying to a lot of texts or answering calls right now. I can’t.” The posts drew an outpouring of support from fellow musicians and industry figures, with major hip-hop artists and performers, including E-40, Lil Jon, Fat Joe, Monica, DJ PREMIER, G-Eazy, Daz Dillinger, MC Hammer, IAMSU!, P-Lo and others sharing messages of condolence and support.

The Oakland Police Department has made progress in the case, announcing the arrest of suspect Maijji Jackson on Feb. 13. The investigation continues as authorities actively seek additional suspects, with the case currently under review by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

According to preliminary investigations, the incident occurred at what authorities described as an “alleged marijuana grow house.” A white Honda Civic discovered near the crime scene was linked to the attack, with its owner claiming “his car was stolen the night before.”

Too Short’s influence on hip-hop spans nearly four decades, going from modest origins hawking his tracks from his car’s trunk to becoming a seminal rapper out of Oakland, with hits like “The Ghetto” and “Blow the Whistle” achieving massive success. Throughout his long career, he has dropped over 20 records, with multiple projects reaching platinum status.

The incident marks just one of several recent homicides in Oakland, with Shaw becoming the city’s 12th murder victim of 2025. The police department has shown recent progress in solving violent crimes, announcing arrests in multiple homicide cases on the same day as Jackson’s apprehension, including suspects in the deaths of Shawn Bell and Darnesha Williams.

Police continue to seek public assistance in the investigation, requesting anyone with information to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950 and to submit relevant photos and videos to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.