Tommy Lee Says He'll Leave the Country If Donald Trump Wins Re-Election in Scathing Rant Against POTUS

Rock star Tommy Lee is promising to leave the United States if President Donald Trump wins reelection this November. The former Mötley Crüe drummer, 58, begged people to "get someone real to run the country" in a new interview with The Big Issues in a scathing condemnation of Trump that comes amid a third spike in the country's COVID-19 cases.

If Trump is elected for a second term, Lee, who was born in Athens, Greece and raised in California, said, "Dude, I swear to God if that happens, then I’m coming over to visit the U.K. I’m out of here. I’ll go back to my motherland, go back to go to Greece and get a house on one of the islands." The rocker added that having the former Celebrity Apprentice star as its leader makes the U.S. "embarrassing" to the rest of the world.

"The thing that stings the most is that I feel like we’re embarrassing," he continued. "I feel like people in Europe and the rest of the world look at America and think, 'What the f— are you guys doing over there? Stop voting for celebrities and get someone real to run the country.'" In such a dark time in American history, Lee said the only thing keeping him optimistic is the future possibility of playing music in front of people again.

"I can just imagine what it’s going to be like being on stage with that many people and that energy when it’s OK to be together again. It’s going to be priceless – that kind of energy I’m probably never going to see again in my lifetime," he said. "Can you imagine what that’s going to be like? Holy s—!"

Lee isn't the first celebrity to vow to leave the U.S. at Trump's election, with Miley Cyrus making that promise on social media in 2016. Lena Dunham similarly promised to flee the country at Trump's election but shared on Instagram after Election Day that she would stay to "fight" for her country.

"I can survive staying in this country, MY country, to fight and live and use my embarrassment of blessings to do what’s right," she wrote. "It’s easy to joke about moving to Canada. It’s harder to see, and to love, the people who fill your mailbox with hate. It’s harder to see what needs to be done and do it. It’s harder to live, fully and painfully aware of the injustice surrounding us, to cherish and fear your country all at once. But I’m willing to try. Will you try with me?"