Tom Petty Death Certificate Revealed, Cause of Death Unclear

A copy of Tom Petty‘s death certificate has surfaced on the internet, and his cause of death remains unclear.

The official document, which was obtained by TMZ, it does not state his official cause of death. The document filed with L.A. County says that the late rock musician passed away at 8:43 p.m. on Oct. 2 at UCLA Santa Monica.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Tom Petty’s Daughter Pays Tribute to Her Father

Officials are still waiting for the autopsy results as the cause of death was listed as “deferred.”

Other information on the death certificate listed includes:

Marital Status: Married to Dana Marie York

Full name: Thomas Earl Petty

Education: High school graduate

He lived in Malibu for 43 years

Race: Caucasian

Career: Songwriter and musician who worked for 40 years in the industry

More: Jason Aldean Honors Las Vegas Victims With Tom Petty Tribute on ‘SNL’

Petty’s death was first confirmed by his longtime manager Tony Dimitriade.

“On behalf of the Tom Petty family, we are devastated to announce the untimely death of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend, Tom Petty,” Dimitriade said.

The “Free Fallin’” artist was found unconscious in his Malibu home and was not breathing. He was in cardiac arrest at the time of his hospitalization and later put on life support.

Petty reportedly had no brain activity upon arrival at the medical center. His loved ones made the decision to pull him off of life support.

The Florida native is an inductee in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He will primarily be remembered by music fans for his band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, and their string of hit songs. Over the course of his career, Petty won three Grammys and racked up 18 nominations.

Petty concluded his most recent tour last month. During an interview with Rolling Stone, Petty explained that the tour would likely be “the last big one.”

“We’re all on the backside of our 60s,” he said. “I have a granddaughter now I’d like to see as much as I can. I don’t want to spend my life on the road. This tour will take me away for four months. With a little kid, that’s a lot of time.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Gary-Miller