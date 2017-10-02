Tom Petty Found Unconscious, In Full Cardiac Arrest

Legendary singer/songwriter Tom Petty was rushed to the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital late Sunday night after he was found unconscious, not breathing, and in full cardiac arrest.

Law enforcement sources first told TMZ that the 66-year-old was rushed by EMTs from his Malibu home to the hospital. The paramedics were able to get a pulse and sources told the site that he was put on life support.

Videos by PopCulture.com

At this point, Petty’s condition is currently unknown, but he was declared critical when he was found.

Not long after publishing the article, TMZ updated their story to reveal that Petty reportedly had no brain activity when he arrived at the hospital, and the decision was made to pull his life support.

The singer is most famous for his band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Many people will instantly recognize the band’s biggest hit, “Free Fallin’.”

TMZ has reported that the site has reached out to people close to Petty for more detail but nothing else has been shared at this time.

Photo Credit: Getty / Andrew Chin