Tom Jones Reveals Own Sexual Harassment While Addressing Issues in Music Industry

Tom Jones says that sexual assault and abuse is not only rampant in Hollywood but also in the music industry.

During an interview with BBC 5 Live’s Afternoon Edition, the 77-year-old singer began by discussing the sexual assault allegations against film executive Harvey Weinstein. Jones then opened up about an incident that happened to him in his younger days.

“Things have always happened in the music industry as well,” Jones said, according to The Guardian. “There’s been people complaining about publicists and different things that they’ve been expected to do to get a record contract, just like they’d do to get a film contract.”

The interviewer, Colin Paterson, then asked if anyone had ever tried acting inappropriately towards him.

“At the beginning, yes, there were a few things like that. What’s tried on women is tried on men as well,” Jones said.

Jones says that this type of behavior is consistent with many people that are put in positions of power.

“There’s always been that element there that people with power sometimes abuse it, but they don’t all abuse it – there are good people,” he continued.

In recent weeks, a number of celebrities have spoken out about being sexually abused or receiving sexual advances. A majority of the accusations have been aimed at Harvey Weinstein.

Stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Kate Beckinsale and more have revealed that Weinstein acting inappropriately towards them.