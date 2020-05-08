'Tiger King': Carole Baskin Gives Ariana Grande a 'F—ing Heart Attack' Over Clip Shared By Justin Bieber for 'Stuck With U' Music Video

✖

A video made by Carole Baskin has caused some grief for Ariana Grande. The pop star is teaming up with Justin Bieber for their quarantine-inspired collaboration, "Stuck With U." For the video, which slated to premiere online Thursday night, they also requested fans send in clips of them in lockdown. This included Tiger King subject Carole Baskin, who sent in an 11-second, very on-brand clip of her and her husband dancing.

"For the record, I did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video," Grande replied to Bieber after he tweeted out the clip. "But, nonetheless, it exists and that's... unique." She also mentioned to fans that the video itself was only seven-and-a-half hours from premiering. After another user commented that they were laughing at the whole thing, Grande replied "I am very glad someone is laughing," adding "the f—ing heart attacks I had over this."

Baskin also told TMZ that they weren't sure if they'd make the final cut of the video, but was nonetheless happy that Bieber chose to share it with his legions of Twitter followers. She also said she hopes "it doesn't attract too many of the haters who have been bashing us since being misled by Tiger King."

Howard Baskin has previously spoken up about what he and his wife feel was a misrepresentation from the series directors in an emotional video to YouTube. "In a way, the series is about con artists," he began, referring to subjects like Joe Exotic and Doc Antle. "In my view, the biggest con artists of them all were Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin. I believe they were devoid of integrity, don't care about the animals and clearly, clearly do not care about the truth.

The Big Cat CEO, whose long-standing feud with Exotic was thoroughly documented in the Netflix series, also opened up about being duped into giving an interview with what she thought was The Tonight Show but proved to be two YouTube users pulling a prank. "I was suspicious as we were doing it because the questions appeared taped," Baskin said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. "But had no idea it would turn out to be such a fun prank. It gave us a very welcome good laugh. I appreciate their cleverness and that they created their video in a way that I don't feel was in any way mean-spirited."