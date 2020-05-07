Thomas Rhett and Kane Brown are two of the stars appearing on the soundtrack for the upcoming animated movie SCOOB!, and the duo shared a sneak peek of their collaboration, "On Me," which also features pop singer Ava Max. On Tuesday, all three musicians shared the same clip of the song on their Instagram accounts along with an animated single cover featuring Shaggy and Scooby-Doo.

"The whole family is excited for this one! New track 'On Me' with [Kane Brown] & [Ava Max] from the [Scoob!] soundtrack out 5/15," Rhett wrote on his page. His fellow dad Brown captioned his clip, "So pumped to be apart of the [Scoob] with [Thomas Rhett] and [Ava Max] max can’t wait for Kingsley to grow up and watch it like i did." Max wrote, "Excited to share 'On Me' soon! Thank you to [Thomas Rhett] [Kane Brown] for having me on the record!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on May 5, 2020 at 1:48pm PDT

"You can call, you can call on me / You can fall, you can fall on me / And if you want to, tell me what you gonna do / You can put it all, put it all on me," the trio sings in the song's chorus. "You can count on me one, two, three / Make it easy for you A, B, C / And if you want to, tell me what you gonna do / You can put it all, put it all on me."

Scoob! The Album accompanies the upcoming full-length animated movie SCOOB!, which is the latest addition to the long-running Scooby-Doo franchise. The soundtrack's first single, "Summer Feelings," is a collaboration between Charlie Puth and Lennon Stella and will release on May 12 before both the album and movie are released on May 15. SCOOB! features the voices of Zac Efron as Fred, Gina Rodriguez as Velma, Amanda Seyfried as Daphne and Will Forte as Shaggy. Like a number of other movies released amid the coronavirus pandemic, SCOOB! will bypass theaters and will be released onto PVOD and premium digital ownership on May 15 in the U.S. and Canada, Deadline reports.

The Scooby-Doo franchise began as an animated cartoon series in 1969, and its latest iteration will see Scooby and the gang face their "biggest, most challenging mystery ever" when they uncover a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this "global dog-pocalypse," the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone could have imagined.