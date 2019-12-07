The Weeknd Gets Mobbed, Almost Taken Down by Rapid Fans After ‘Colbert’ Taping

The Weeknd had quite a reception after appearing as the musical guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert yesterday. While the 29-year-old pop star, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, was leaving the taping Thursday afternoon, a huge number of fans were waiting for him outside. As noted by TMZ, the sheer volume of people appeared to swallow up the man they were there to see and ended up causing something of a chaotic scene on the streets of New York City.

The Weeknd Gets Mobbed By Fans Leaving Colbert Show https://t.co/3JeGnzuWyo — TMZ (@TMZ) December 6, 2019

The singer has been mostly quiet on the career front since March of last year, that is until recently when he dropped two new singles, “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights,” which seem to have reignited his fanbase. Still, after wading through the sea of humanity, he did end up making it to his vehicle. He also appeared to stay in good spirits about the ordeal, as he gave fans one last wave goodbye before the driver pulled away.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Along with his two new singles, Tesfaye caught the eye of music fans late last month when it was pointed out he’d registered a new song with ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) called “Like Selena.” This led to all sorts of speculation that he was penning an ode to his ex, fellow pop star Selena Gomez.

If so, it wouldn’t be the first time Tesfaye had mined his relationship with Gomez for inspiration, as it was widely assumed his 2018 song “Call Out My Name” was about their time together. As well as the surgery she underwent that led to their breakup and the fact that she wound up back in a relationship with Justin Bieber so soon afterward.

While performing at Coachella last spring, Tesfaye appeared to be tearing up as he delivered an emotional rendition of “Call Out My Name.” Gomez reportedly wasn’t in attendance, but Bieber had been spotted in the crowd earlier that day.

Following his 10-month tryst with Gomez, Tesfaye jumped back into his on-again/off-again relationship with Bella Hadid. After their most recent breakup, the singer started sporting an all-new look, shaving off his signature beard, but keeping the mustache.

The Weeknd will return as the musical guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert again tonight, which will air at 11:35 EST on CBS.