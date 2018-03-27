‘The Voice’ Contestants Bashed for Tom Petty Cover

Two contestants covered a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers song on Tuesday night’s episode, and some fans were not pleased.

During the latest battle round, two of Blake Shelton’s competitors, Pryor Baird and Kaleb Lee, covered “Don’t Do Me Like That,” a 1979 single from the late rocker‘s Damn the Torpedoes album.

However, some fans were not for the cover from the start, stemming from when Shelton first selected it for the duo. Many just knew there was no way either Baird or Lee could live up to Petty’s original vocal take.

“It’s cruel to give someone a Tom Petty song,” one fan wrote. “No way to even come close.”

Another added, “No, No. Do not do a Tom Petty song.”

Despite a coaching session from Shelton and special guest mentor Trace Adkins, the pair failed to impress many Petty fans at home.

“This is awful,” a fan wrote. “Apologies to Tom Petty. Of course the judges will love it because they love everything on this show now.”

A first-time viewer added, “I’m watching The Voice for the first time, and they are murdering poor Tom Petty (peace be upon him).”

However, many of the Voice faithful loved the pair’s take on the track and took to Twitter to praise the performance.

“That was one hell of a Tom Petty Battle on The Voice!” viewer Jackson Blue wrote.

Fan Nicole Carr added, “Pryor Baird + Tom Petty…. doesn’t get much better.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

