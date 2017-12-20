Music

The Internet Responds to Drag Queen Performance on ‘The Voice’ Finale

Before The Voice can crown a winner Tuesday night, the singing competition is keeping its viewers entertained with tons of duets and performances from contestants and famous singers alike.

Powerhouses like Kelly Clarkson, Sia and Billy Idol stopped by, as did former contestant Chris Weaver and drag queen friends.

Weaver, who was on Team Jennifer, is a worship leader by day and drag queen by night. “You’re about to see me in a whole new way,” he said, adding that he brought three other drag queens with him to The Voice finale.

“It’s helped me become the best me I can be,” he said. “The messages I’ve got from people saying, ‘You’ve changed my life by what you do,’ it’s a lot.”

The four performed “Bang Bang” with Jessie J, much to the judges’ and fans’ glee.

Not everyone was impressed with the performance, with some calling it “disappointing.”

Others called for those disappointed with the performance to enjoy it instead.

