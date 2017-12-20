The Internet Responds to Drag Queen Performance on ‘The Voice’ Finale

.@Chrisweaver and Friends just changed The Voice stage forever. 🙌 You MUST watch them SLAY “Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down) / Bang Bang.” #VoiceFinale pic.twitter.com/IwJNHVoFoN — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 20, 2017

Before The Voice can crown a winner Tuesday night, the singing competition is keeping its viewers entertained with tons of duets and performances from contestants and famous singers alike.

Powerhouses like Kelly Clarkson, Sia and Billy Idol stopped by, as did former contestant Chris Weaver and drag queen friends.

Weaver, who was on Team Jennifer, is a worship leader by day and drag queen by night. “You’re about to see me in a whole new way,” he said, adding that he brought three other drag queens with him to The Voice finale.

“It’s helped me become the best me I can be,” he said. “The messages I’ve got from people saying, ‘You’ve changed my life by what you do,’ it’s a lot.”

The four performed “Bang Bang” with Jessie J, much to the judges’ and fans’ glee.

SO in love with the Voice for sharing the love and talent and diversity that this brings. That performance was straight 🔥 — Stefanie Drew (@stefiedrew) December 20, 2017

These queens are SO TALENTED! What a performance! 👍👍👍👏👏👏 #VoiceFinale — ruthko (@ruthmkb) December 20, 2017

Life’s not a drag when @chrisweaver and Friends are performing in front of you. 😱😍💁‍♀️ #VoiceResults pic.twitter.com/Z7TLcwng25 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 20, 2017

Not everyone was impressed with the performance, with some calling it “disappointing.”

Terrible and disappointing — Nikki Holiday (@cnholiday) December 20, 2017

Totally disappointed! We turned the channel — Jamie Massey (@Mentors4Life) December 20, 2017

Others called for those disappointed with the performance to enjoy it instead.