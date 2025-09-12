‘The Voice’ Coach Adam Levine Falls Ill

Maroon 5 was forced to cancel an upcoming pop-up due to Adam Levine getting sick.

The Voice coach put out a statement on Instagram saying they had to cancel their surprise pop-up show in Nashville.

“I’ve been at the ENT all morning, I picked up a bug and my throat is inflamed,” Levine explained in the statement via 6th & Peabody, where the pop-up was supposed to take place on Thursday. “I’ve been advised to rest and not travel. I am so sorry we can’t pull this off at this time, was really excited to do another pop-up in Nashville, but we will be back very soon. Owe you a big show!”

It’s unknown what other surprise pop-ups the band had planned – hence surprise – but according to Maroon 5’s official website, their next performance is set to be at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 19 in Las Vegas. Levine is likely just going to take it easy leading up to the festival so he’s back at full strength. Those hoping to see the band in Nashville shouldn’t give up just yet, as it sounds like they are going to reschedule, so fans will just have to be patient.

Meanwhile, the band’s next concert after the iHeartRadio Music Festival will be in Guadalajara, Mexico on Oct. 2, with Maroon 5 also prepping to head out on tour. In support of their eighth studio album, Love Is Like, which released on Aug. 15, the Grammy-winning band is going on the Love is Like Tour starting Oct. 6 in Phoenix. The 23-date tour will be going all over the country before ending in Detroit on Nov. 25. Additionally, Maroon 5 will be ringing in 2026 in Dubai on Dec. 31.

The fall tour definitely explains why Levine won’t be back on The Voice for the upcoming season. After returning to the singing competition for Season 27 following his departure at the end of Season 16, Levine will not be returning for Season 28, premiering on Sept. 22. With a new album and tour, his exit makes sense, but fear not. He will be back for a special season of The Voice for Season 29 early next year alongside returning coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. Levine is staying busy with his music for now and focusing on getting better as the tour approaches.