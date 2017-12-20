Music

Watch Chloe Kohanski and Billy Idol Crush ‘White Wedding’ on ‘Voice’ Finale

Before The Voice crowned Chloe Kohanski as its season 13 winner, the soon-to-be winner took the […]

By

Before The Voice crowned Chloe Kohanski as its season 13 winner, the soon-to-be winner took the stage with her musical hero, Billy Idol, for a head-banging rendition of the rocker’s “White Wedding.”

Fans loved the duet, with some calling it the best performance of the night.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cohanski was declared the winner at the end of the two-hour live finale, racking up another victory for Team Blake. She beat singers Addison Agen, Red Marlow and Brooke Simpson for the title on Tuesday.

While some fans were overjoyed with the 23-year-old’s victory, others weren’t so pleased.

Throughout the night, Agen and Norah Jones soothed fans with “Don’t Know Why,” Marlow sang “When I Call Your Name” with Vince Gill, Simpson and Sia slayed “Titanium” and Kohanski rocked with Billy Idol to “White Wedding.”

The Voice is set to return for season 14 with coaches Shelton, Adam Levine, Alicia Keys and newbie Kelly Clarkson.

Photo credit: Twitter / @NBCTheVoice

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts