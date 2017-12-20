Watch Chloe Kohanski and Billy Idol Crush ‘White Wedding’ on ‘Voice’ Finale

Before The Voice crowned Chloe Kohanski as its season 13 winner, the soon-to-be winner took the stage with her musical hero, Billy Idol, for a head-banging rendition of the rocker’s “White Wedding.”

Fans loved the duet, with some calling it the best performance of the night.

BEST PERFORMANCE OF THE NIGHT IM SO HYPED — #chloeisthevoice (@chloeskohanski) December 20, 2017

👍👍Billy idol and Chloe , It can’t get any better than that ! Loved it!❤️🌸 — Dannchavez63@yahoo.c (@Dannchavez2017) December 20, 2017

Oh Hell Yeah… You Go Billy Idol and Chloe. Show them how’s it’s done. — Angie Cernobyl (@AngieAttrill) December 20, 2017

Cohanski was declared the winner at the end of the two-hour live finale, racking up another victory for Team Blake. She beat singers Addison Agen, Red Marlow and Brooke Simpson for the title on Tuesday.

While some fans were overjoyed with the 23-year-old’s victory, others weren’t so pleased.

Congrats Chloe💕 I knew all along you were the Voice winner — Laurie L Lenard (@Laurierrt) December 20, 2017

@ChloeKohanski congratulations! Love that you brought back the old school!!!!!!! — Jae Dozaa (@JaymeSiller) December 20, 2017

Anyone else thinking Addison or Brooke shoulda won #TheVoice? I had it 1. Addison. 2. Brooke. 3. Red 4. Chloe. Oh well. All 4 should make it pretty big. Addison already has a hit with Tennessee Rain. — Paul (@whosyourdawgy) December 20, 2017

But how she wasn’t better than Brooke or Addison.. or Davon or Keisha.. nvm congrats — Spooky Bry 👻 (@Thisisbryyy_) December 20, 2017

Throughout the night, Agen and Norah Jones soothed fans with “Don’t Know Why,” Marlow sang “When I Call Your Name” with Vince Gill, Simpson and Sia slayed “Titanium” and Kohanski rocked with Billy Idol to “White Wedding.”

The Voice is set to return for season 14 with coaches Shelton, Adam Levine, Alicia Keys and newbie Kelly Clarkson.

