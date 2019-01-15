‘The Voice’ Alum Alicia Keys to Host 2019 Grammy Awards

Alicia Keys is set to host the 2019 Grammy Awards next month.

The 15-time Grammy winner made the announcement with a behind-the-scenes video posted to her social media channels on Tuesday.

“I’m soooo EXCITED to announce that I’ll be hosting the 61st Annual Grammy Awards,” Keys captioned the video. “There’s so much in store and I CAN’T WAIT for y’all to see it ALL come to life. Tune in on February 10th at 5PM PST / 8PM EST. Only on CBS!”

In the nine-minute video, Keys can be seen getting the important call inviting her to host the ceremony before she goes on to inform her friends, her mother, husband Swizz Beatz, and children of the news.

“It’s true. I am going to host the Grammys,” Keys says at the end of the video. “I know what it feels like to be on that stage and I know what it feels like to be proud of the work that you’ve put in and to be recognized for it, and I just feel grateful that I’m able to bring that light and that energy”

“This is a first and it’s amazing and I think it’s the perfect timing,” she added. “Honestly, I’m really excited. I feel really good about it, because I feel like it’s the perfect opportunity for me to give the light back, lift people up especially all of the young women that are nominated.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight following the announcement, Keys, who has 15 Grammys of her own, expressed her excitement at landing the gig.

“This is my first time. I am thrilled,” she told the outlet. “It’s a little bit of a second home to me. And I feel so blessed to be able to be coming now, just in support of so many amazing people that are honored — especially so many women that are [going to be] honored — and are gonna be celebrated that night.”

“I want to celebrate! I want to be the one that really just continues to reach out to the people that I love and admire and my friends, and just be able to create an amazing energy. So I’m loving it,” she added.

According to the singer, she already has a few ideas up her sleeve for the big night, but she’s remaining tight-lipped about the details. She even stated that she doesn’t “need any advice” from past Grammy’s hosts, such as James Corden, who hosted the past two years, and LL Cool J, who served as emcee for five consecutive ceremonies in a row.

The 2019 Grammy Awards will air from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 10. The ceremony will air live on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. ET and ending at 11:30 p.m. ET.