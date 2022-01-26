The Fugees Break Disappointing News to Fans Ahead of Planned Reunion

The Fugees made the difficult decision to cancel their 2022 tour, leaving fans in disarray. The decision came due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as cases continue to spike in carrying parts of the world. “The continued COVID pandemic has made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe,” the trio explained in a statement as reported by Pitchfork. “An idea sparked to honor and celebrate this 25th anniversary of The Score but we see now it may not currently be our time for revisiting this past work.”

Tour announcement plans were first made public in September 2021, with plans to play shows in November and December of the same year. After a show in New York, the group postponed the tour to 2022 “to ensure the best chance that all cities on the tour are fully open so [Fugees] can perform for as many fans as possible.”

The reunion was long overdue for fans of the iconic group, whose previous plans never fell through. Infighting between the group began during the height of their success, coupled with Lauryn Hill and founder Wyclef Jean’s multi-year affair made things difficult.

In a press release about the tour, Hill admitted that she didn’t notice the 25th reunion of their record-breaking album The Score came and went. “The Fugees have a complex but impactful history,” Hill said at the time. “I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

The Score was released worldwide in 1996. It spawned the singles “Killing Me Softly”, “Fu-Gee-La”, and “Ready or Not” and was certified Diamond by the RIAA. By 2021, The Score was announced as being the fifth most-streamed rap album released in the 1990s on Spotify.