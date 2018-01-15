Dolores O’Riordan Admitted She Once ‘Tried to Overdose’

Dolores O’Riordan, lead singer of The Cranberries, died suddenly in a hotel room in London on Monday. She was 46.

While details surrounding O’Riordan’s passing are unknown, the musician had a history of mental health issues, including a previous attempt at suicide.

She tried to take her life in 2013, telling the Belfast Telegraph in 2014 she had suffered from depression, bipolar disorder and anorexia.

“I tried to overdose last year… I suppose I am meant to stay here for the kids,” she said.

She also suffered a nervous breakdown in 2014 following her split from husband of 21 years, Duran Duran tour manager Don Burton.

Aside from her divorce, O’Riordan said she believed some of her emotional problems stemmed from the sexual abuse she suffered as a child.

“It manifested itself in my behaviour and the pathologies I began to develop in my early adult life, such as my eating disorder, depression and eventually the breakdowns,” the “Zombie” singer said.

She added that her mental health issues were compounded by alcohol use.

“I am pretty good but sometimes I hit the bottle,” she added. “Everything is way worse the next morning. I chain smoke when I drink. I have a bad day when I have bad memories and I can’t control them and I hit the bottle. I kind of binge drink. That is kind of my biggest flaw at the moment.”

In another interview, Mirror UK reports, she revealed she could not keep sleeping tablets around “because if I have a few drinks I’ll take them.”

“On tour, it was just so easy to say: ‘I can’t sleep, I’ve had a couple of drinks, maybe I’ll take one.’ Then you take another. Then you don’t wake up. That can happen. I am careful now,” O’Riordan added.

The singer’s management group released a statement confirming her death, which was later parroted by The Cranberries on social media.

“Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old,” her PR agency said Monday. “The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries, was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time.”

“Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” the statement continued.

O’Riordan led The Cranberries to international rock fame in the 1990s, producing hits like “Zombie” and “Linger.” The Cranberries sold over 40 million records worldwide and O’Riordan also released two successful solo projects in 2007 and 2009.