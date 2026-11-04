The Chicks Concert Postponed ‘Due to Illness’

The Chicks had to postpone a recent Los Angeles performance because of illness.

In a statement on Instagram, the bandmates Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire said they rescheduled the Nov. 2 performance at the Dolby Theatre to Nov. 4. The announcement was made less than two hours before the scheduled performance was to start.

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“All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date,” the statement reads. “If you’re unable to attend the new date, refunds will be available at your point of purchase. If you are able to attend the rescheduled date, no action is required.”

The statement ended with, “The Chicks apologize for any inconvenience.”

Fans who planned to attend the show took to the post’s comment section to share their frustration.

“To say this an hour and 1/2 before the doors open is WILD,” one fan wrote. “We came all the way from San Diego. Hotel paid all the expenses for this.”

A fellow fan also wrote, “So ONE HOUR before doors open we are informed?!? What about airline tickets? Flights home are on the day the show is scheduled too.”

Others who were set to attend the original event shared they were struggling to get refunds. “Please cancel so we can get refunded @seatgeek is saying they won’t refund tickets since it was rescheduled. I drove 4 hours to the venue took time off of work and booked a hotel bought the outfit. And to drive up to the venue to read the sign was just so heartbreaking.”

Another fan urged the trio to cancel the show. “CANCEL THE SHOW. We do not get a refund. By not cancelling and simply rescheduling, anyone who purchased tickets on any other platform, loses the money. Our only hope is to relist. So I will lose over $1200. We all fly out tomorrow.”

The country music trio performed their scheduled show at the Dolby Theatre on Nov. 3 and even celebrated the 20th anniversary of their hit track “Not Ready to Make Nice.”